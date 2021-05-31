Man stabbed during argument outside Charlestown bar

One man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during an argument outside a Charlestown bar early Monday morning, police said.
A Boston police officer responded to Boston Medical Center for a report of a victim who had self-transported around 1:15 a.m., according to Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a Boston police spokesman.
The man told police he and three friends had been drinking at Blackmoor Bar & Kitchen at 1 Chelsea St. in Charlestown when they became engaged in a verbal argument.
The argument spilled out onto the sidewalk after the group left the bar, and the man was then stabbed, Boyle said.
No arrests have been made, Boyle said.
