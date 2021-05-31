One dead, one seriously injured after car crashes into porch of Everett home

One woman was killed and a man suffered life-threatening injuries after their car veered off the road early Monday morning and crashed into the porch of a residence in Everett, State Police said.
The 2010 Honda Pilot was traveling northbound on Broadway in Everett, toward Malden, when it “crossed the double yellow centerline,” around 12:25 a.m. The car then slammed into a parked car and a tree before hitting the porch of a home at 862 Broadway, according to a statement from the office of Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.
The reason the car veered off the road remains under investigation.
The woman, who was driving the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries where he is in stable condition, prosecutors said.
