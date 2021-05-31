One dead, one seriously injured after car crashes into porch of Everett home

One woman was killed and a man suffered life-threatening injuries after their car veered off the road early Monday morning and crashed into the porch of a residence in Everett, State Police said.

The 2010 Honda Pilot was traveling northbound on Broadway in Everett, toward Malden, when it “crossed the double yellow centerline,” around 12:25 a.m. The car then slammed into a parked car and a tree before hitting the porch of a home at 862 Broadway, according to a statement from the office of Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

The reason the car veered off the road remains under investigation.