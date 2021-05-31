State Police reveal new details of fatal Woburn crash

Sunday night’s fatal crash on Interstate 95 in Woburn killed a 37-year-old Needham man and left a 73-year-old Boxford man injured, State Police said.

The crash occurred around 8:45 p.m. Sunday when a 2005 Toyota Camry being driven by the Needham man veered to the right while traveling north on I-95, said David Procopio, a State Police spokesman. The Camry then struck a guardrail on the edge of the breakdown lane before it was “redirected” back to the left across the highway’s northbound travel lanes.

In the left lane, the Camry was struck by the Boxford man’s 2009 Cadillac Escalade SUV, State Police said. The driver of the Camry was extricated from the car by Woburn fire and transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. State Police have not released the man’s name.