Two Celtics fans arrested, including Braintree man who threw water bottle at Kyrie Irving

Buckley faces a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after he allegedly threw a Dasani water bottle at Irving’s head following the Nets’ 141-126 victory over the Celtics, Boyle said.

The fan who threw the water bottle has been identified as 21-year-old Cole Buckley of Braintree, said Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a Boston police spokesman. Buckley was arrested around 9:46 p.m. Sunday night.

Two Celtics fans were arrested Sunday night in TD Garden on assault charges, including a fan who lobbed a water bottle at Kyrie Irving ’s head as he exited the court following the Brooklyn Nets’ victory, police said.

Advertisement

He is set to be arraigned Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court, Boyle said. He has been banned for life from TD Garden.

A 35-year-old man was arrested about an hour earlier after he allegedly threatened to fight with several fans in his section and refused to leave when Boston police arrived, causing a scuffle.

Boston police arrived at the Garden around 8:28 p.m. after security requested they remove William Leite, 35, of North Oxford from the arena. When police went to where Leite was seated, he became “highly confrontational” and refused to leave, Boyle said.

Leite allegedly told the officer he had “paid $40 for this ticket” and wouldn’t go. When an officer told him he would be arrested if he didn’t leave the arena, he told the officer “you’re not strong enough to arrest me,” according to Boyle.

As the officer approached, Leite “shoved his face away and shoved his body,” then grabbed the officer’s wrists, causing a minor scuffle to break out, Boyle said.

Leite was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace, and trespassing, Boyle said. No information on his arraignment was immediately available.

Advertisement





Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.