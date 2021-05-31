2 dead, 2 injured after man opens fire in Houston nightclub

HOUSTON (AP) — Two men were killed and two more were injured when a man opened fire in a crowded Houston nightclub early Monday, authorities said.

Houston police chief Troy Finner said investigators are trying to confirm that the gunman is among the dead, and that he was fatally shot by an off-duty sheriff’s deputy working security at the club.

“I can tell you right now, it's a difficult scene — a lot of moving parts," said Finner, adding that the club was “very crowded” and dark inside.