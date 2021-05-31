Maine man awaits sentence for killing cellmate over cigarettes

ROCKLAND, Maine — A prisoner who killed his cellmate in a fight over cigarettes faces sentencing this week.

Zachary Titus, 36, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in December and is due to be sentenced on Friday. Under a plea agreement, the murder charge was reduced to manslaughter and the sentence capped at 12 years.

Witnesses told investigators that Titus put cellmate Dana Bartlett in a chokehold while the two fought over cigarettes on June 24, 2018, at the Bolduc Correctional Center.