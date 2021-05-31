Governor Baker must answer for the tragedy at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home

But how did an inept, unqualified person like Walsh get appointed to run the home? How did he keep the job? Why did it take a tragedy to end his tenure? How can Massachusetts make sure that never happens again?

Last spring, at least 76 Massachusetts veterans died not from the trauma or injuries of war, but in a place that should have been a refuge — the state-run Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke . They were killed by a devastating COVID-19 outbreak that overtook the facility due to what turned out to be deadly decision-making under the leadership of Bennett Walsh, the former superintendent. Walsh and the former medical director, Dr. David Clinton, have been indicted on criminal neglect charges.

These are questions Governor Charlie Baker should go before the Legislature and answer.

According to the Globe Spotlight Team, Baker helped put Walsh, a political hire with no health care experience, in charge of the facility. Over the course of Walsh’s tenure, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders knew about serious leadership failings on Walsh’s part, but allowed the situation to persist. After the tragedy, Baker and Sudders let others — including then-Secretary of Veterans’ Services Francisco Ureña — take the fall in the aftermath of a report produced by attorney Mark Pearlstein. The Pearlstein report, which Baker ordered up and presented as unvarnished truth, was marred by errors and omissions, according to the Spotlight Team.

Baker has called the deaths at Holyoke “a terrible tragedy” and said, “It’s on us.” But he has not adequately addressed the role he and Sudders played in events leading up to the COVID-19 outbreak. Asked to explainwhy he said the first time he met Walsh was on the day he swore him in, when in reality, he interviewed Walsh for 20 to 30 minutes on April 27, 2016, Baker said at a Friday newsconference that he “forgot” about the interview.

Looking back at what happened is a matter of accountability. But it’s also essential for fixing what went wrong so it can’t happen again. As governor, it’s on Baker to lead the way on these fronts. Citing legislation he filed last year, but that went nowhere, is not enough. Real change requires a teamwork between the governor and lawmakers.

Echoing the Spotlight Team, a just-released report by a legislative oversight committee formed to investigate the COVID-19 outbreak found that “a crisis of leadership” attributed specifically to Walsh contributed substantially to the veteran deaths in Holyoke. The report also cited longstanding systemic problems, which created “the perfect storm” for the tragedy to unfold, and presented 14 recommendations. They include a call to make the home a certified Medicare and Medicaid facility; changing the hiring process for the superintendent so the governor has clear authority to hire and fire; making it a qualification that the superintendent be a licensed nursing home administrator; requiring a minimum of twice-a-year inspections by the state Department of Public Health; making the secretary of Veterans’ Services a cabinet-level position; and setting up one centralized state board of directors with responsibility for both the Holyoke home and the state’s other Soldiers’ Home, in Chelsea. Local boards would remain in place with a redefined role.

“We are willing to work with all our colleagues, and we are taking a close look at legislation that Governor Baker filed,” said state Representative Linda Campbellcq of Methuen.

Some lawmakers from the western part of the state have already expressed concerns about taking power away from the facility’s local board of trustees, underscoring the political challenge ahead. Indeed, the Walsh hiring, as outlined by the Spotlight Team, is a microcosm of how a local fiefdom works. When he applied for the job, Walsh was a lieutenant colonel retiring from active duty after 24 years. He had a master’s degree in international relations and strategic studies — but had zero health care training or experience. That deficiency was not disqualifying, in part because he is also the son of longtime Springfield City Councilor Kateri Walsh. His father, Daniel, was a former Springfield City Council president and retired director of veterans services for the city. His uncle, William Bennett, was Hampden County district attorney for two decades. Their combined network of connections helped make Bennett Walsh attractive to trustees. Baker made the final call on his hiring, the Spotlight Team reported.

After Holyoke, Baker should know better than anyone the downside of patronage, and the danger of ceding to local powerbrokers. He should give a full account of his missteps and work with the Legislature to make meaningful reforms, starting with basic requirements for the superintendent’s job and chain of command. What looks harmless on the surface can turn out to be deadly. It certainly was to those veterans who died at the Soldiers’ Home.

