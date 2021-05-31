On Memorial Day, a veteran for peace has much in mind

Instead of offering the opportunity to mourn those whose lives have been taken in war, Memorial Day all too often brings with it sales at the malls, barbecues, and the predictable platitudes from members of Congress — only 17 percent of whom have served in the military — asking us to thank our troops for sacrificing their lives to “protect our freedoms.”

As a veteran, I would remind them that every single war waged by the United States since World War II has been about protecting the interests of the corporate war profiteers, not about protecting our freedoms. Our freedoms are protected by our Constitution, and they would be just fine if elected politicians stopped trying to take them away from us by passing laws that criminalize dissent and make it harder to vote.