Beantown Slam celebrated state’s future basketball stars and reflected on the loss of another — Dorchester’s Terrance Clark

The event was dedicated to the memory of Terrance Clarke, a prolific basketball star from Dorchester who preparing for the NBA Draft when he died in an auto accident on April 22.

While the annual Beantown Slam was limited to 300 spectators after being moved indoors to the South Shore Quincy YMCA due to weather, the atmosphere was electric as top boys’ and girls’ basketball players from the Greater Boston Area competed in a series of exhibitions on Memorial Day.

The reopening of Boston following the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic provided the opportunity for basketball fans in the city to come out in support of their homegrown stars.

Advertisement

Playing in honor of his friend and fellow Brewster Academy standout, Boston’s Dasonte Bowen stole the show with 32 points, propelling his squad to a 100-94 win, in an all-star game combining players from MIAA and NEPSAC schools.

Aaron Cooley (left) practices his slam dunk during the annual Beantown Slam at the South Shore YMCA in Quincy, where the best basketball players in the state were showcased. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

“This is a great event,” said Bowen, who started for O’Bryant as an eighth grader and transferred to Brewster from Worcester Academy this past year.

“I’ve played in [the Beantown Slam] the last three years and it’s always great to come back and show love to the people I started with. I just want to be able to live through [Clarke] and put on for the city just how he did, so it’s personal now. I’ve got to make it [to the highest level] for him.”

The action opened with a boys’ all star-game composed solely of stars from the Boston City League.

In a competitive affair between players with the utmost familiarity, Boston English junior guard Mekhi Dedrick took over down the stretch, sealing a 72-69 win with an and-1 finish in the final seconds.

“I just knew we only had 11 seconds and I had to go get a bucket,” Dedrick said about the final play.

Advertisement

“I haven’t played in front of a crowd for a long time. It was real fun since a lot of the people I was playing with and against, I know them well, so it was real fun going at it and everybody wanted to win at the end.”

Yirsy Queliz (2) tries to make a pass over Norwood's Megan Olbrys (4) during the annual Beantown Slam at the South Shore YMCA in Quincy. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

The girls’ all-star game followed featuring a mix of standouts from the ranks of the MIAA and preparatory schools.

With the game hanging in the balance, head coach Vinh Bui (who now heads the junior varsity girls’ program at Noble & Greenoughand runs the Shooting Touch AAU program) turned to Norwood junior Megan Olbrys.

The 6-foot-1 forward took over with a couple of and-1 finishes in sequence, finishing with 11 points to propel Team Vinh to a 63-57 win.

“As soon as this was announced, there was a huge buzz,” said Bui, referencing the original plan to host the Beantown Slam outdoors in Fields Corner.

“I think it’s great for the kids and for the community. Especially in the city, there’s been a lot of hardship because of the pandemic, so it’s just a beautiful thing to have the kids out here and the community supporting them.”

Baseball

St. Mary’s 3, Austin Prep 0 — The Cougars (11-1) came into their Memorial Day matchup with the Spartans (7-5) undefeated and ranked first in the Globe’s Top 20. Their 11-game winning streak fell at the hands of a dominant, complete-game shutout performance from junior pitcher Aiven Cabral (9 strikeouts, 3 hits).

Advertisement

Austin Prep plays on a turf mound, which was an adjustment for Cabral, St. Mary’s coach Derek Dana said. Despite a few slips, Cabral maintained his command and delivered a dominant performance.

“[Cabral] is a mentally very strong kid as well as physically,” said Dana. “He works very hard at it, and now he’s been doing it ever since [he was] a freshman. . . He just keeps rising. He never shrinks.”

All three of the Spartans’ runs came in the first inning.

Terence Moynihan (2 hits, 2 RBIs) drove in the first two on a bases-loaded double, before scoring on a single from Lucas Fritz that extended the visitor’s lead to three in the opening frame.

After the strong start, Dana told his team to remain focused and build on the early momentum. “I said ‘The energy is there’” Dana said. “They’ve been pounding it, playing good defense, but we’ve got a long way to go. So just keep going, keep doing what you’re doing, get faster, get better, get more confidence, and finish this thing.”

The final 6½ innings were a defensive battle, as Cabral dueled with the opposing batters and, thanks to solid defense behind him, held Austin Prep scoreless for the first time this season.

Burlington 4, Watertown 3 — Senior Nick Pye went the distance on the mound for the Red Devils (2-6) in a Middlesex League road win.

Central Catholic 2, Haverhill 1 — Sophomore Tyler Normandie delivered a two-out single in the bottom of the 14th inning to lift the 10th-ranked Raiders (7-3) to the Merrimack Valley Conference win in Lawrence. Normandie also fired three innings of one-hit relief, throwing 25 of his 34 pitches for strikes, to earn the victory.

Advertisement

Franklin 6, Mansfield 1 — Alfred Mucciarone scattered three hits over five inning, fanning seven, and Chris Goode (3-for-4, 2 runs, double), Nate Cooke (2-for-3, 3 RBIs), and Jack Marino (2-for-3, double) powered the No. 3 Panthers (10-0) to the Hockomock League win.

Lexington 8, Reading 4 — Charlie Walsh pitched 2 1/3 innings of relief with six strikeouts to lead the Minutemen (7-3) to the Middlesex League win. John Nordman (2 hits, 3 RBIs) and Cole Velis (2-run homer) led the attack.

Weymouth 6, Newton North 3 — Sophomore Sean Zaslaw struck out seven in five innings and also belted a grand slam for the host Wildcats (3-9) in the third inning. Dylan Umano picked up the save with two perfect innings to seal the Bay State Conference win.

Xaverian 2, St. John’s Prep 1 — Senior Ryan Douglas pitched a complete game, allowing just one run, as the No. 4 Hawks (7-1) defeated the No. 2 Eagles and ascended into first place in the Catholic Conference. All three runs in the contest were unearned.

Boys’ lacrosse

Dracut 11, Central Catholic 7 — Josh Gagnon and Andrew Titus scored three goals apiece to lead the Middies (7-3) to a Merrimack Valley Conference victory.

Franklin 11, La Salle (R.I.) 10 — The third-ranked Panthers (10-0) continued their undefeated run thanks to three goals apiece from Luke Davis and Joe Consigli in the nonleague win. Owen Kielty and Matt Lazzaro each scored two goals and dished out two assists.

Advertisement

Ipswich 9, Hamilton-Wenham 8 — The Tigers (8-0) were trailing 4-7 before scoring five of the next six goals in the Cape Ann League win. Senior Justin Bruhm (1 goal, 4 assists), sophomore Henry Wright (3 goals, 1 assist), and senior Rowan Silva (2 goals, 1 assist) all registered multiple points for the visitors.

St. Mary’s 6, Weymouth 2 — Jack Silva’s three-goal performance helped the visiting Spartans (6-3) win the nonleague matchup.

Girls’ lacrosse

Austin Prep 15, St. Mary’s 2 — Molly Vana (5 goals), Casey Ahlin (1 goal, 4 assists), and Casey Bachner (3 goals, 3 assists) led a balanced offensive attack in the Catholic Central win for the Cougars (8-1).

Central Catholic 15, Dracut 5 — The Raiders (8-2) picked up a Merrimack Valley Conference victory behind goals from eight athletes, including impressive performances from Carly LaFerriere (4 goals, 1 assist) and Grace Lydon (3 goals, 2 assists).

North Andover 19, Lowell 4 — Emma Scully scored four goals and added three assists for the 18th-ranked Scarlet Knights (6-2) in a Merrimack Valley Conference road win over the Raiders.

Softball

Lowell 3, Tewksbury 0 — Gianna LaCedra fanned 16 batters in a one-hit, complete game shutout effort for the top-ranked Red Raiders (8-1). At the plate, Kay LaLiberty went 2 for 3 with a run scored in the Merrimack Valley Conference home win.

Rockport 8, Georgetown 2 — Amelia Lucas drove in three runs, and Kelsea Anderson (10 strike outs) pitched a complete game in the Cape Ann League contest. Zoe Lucido added two hits, and Karlee Lorden scored two runs for the Vikings (6-3).

Triton 11, Lynnfield 10 — Izzy Oldoni belted a homer and the winning run for the Vikings in the Cape Ann League victory.

Boys’ track

After a scoring correction made on Monday, the Dover-Sherborn boys were declared the winner of the State Coaches Division 4 Relays held Saturday at Gordon College in Wenham. At the conclusion of the meet, Triton Regional had edged D-S, 47-44. However, a score for a Dover-Sherborn shot putter had been recorded incorrectly. With the change, Dover-Sherborn totaled 52 points and Triton had 47.

Girls’ track

Weymouth 94, Braintree 42 — Senior captain Kacie To won the 400-meter hurdles (69.8 seconds) and Emily Gervais captured first place in the shot put (32-8) and discus (87-7) as the Wildcats (4-1) claimed the Bay State Conference Herget Division title.

Matt Doherty, Ethan Fuller, Emma Healy, Ethan McDonnell, and Jake Levin contributed to this report. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.



