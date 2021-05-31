Braves’ Marcell Ozuna granted $20,000 bond on assault charge

During his initial appearance in Fulton County Magistrate Court, Ozuna was ordered to have no contact with his wife. He was expected to be released from jail later Monday.

Ozuna was jailed Saturday after police officers in the Atlanta suburb of Sandy Springs said they witnessed him attacking his wife while responding to a 911 call.

Braves star Marcell Ozuna was granted a $20,000 bond Monday on charges of aggravated assault by strangulation and battery against his wife.

In court, attorneys said the couple was in the process of divorce. Genesis Ozuna was arrested on a domestic violence charge in Miami a year ago.

A statement from the Sandy Springs Police Department said officers entered a home where the front door was open and heard screaming from inside. Officers said they saw Ozuna grab his wife by the neck and throw her against a wall, in addition to striking her with a cast on his injured left hand.

Police said the victim had visible injuries but was not taken to the hospital.

Ozuna could face a long suspension by Major League Baseball, which plans to review the matter under the joint domestic violence policy in place between MLB and the players’ union.

He was already on the injured list and expected to be out for more than a month after dislocating two fingers on his left hand while sliding during a game at Boston last week. He was seen wearing a bright yellow cast in video of his court appearance.

White Sox place Michael Kopech on injured list

The Chicago White Sox placed pitcher Michael Kopech on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring.

Michael Kopech is 2-0 with a 1.78 ERA in three starts this season. Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The team also recalled right-hander Jimmy Lambert from Triple-A Charlotte to serve as the club’s 27th man for its doubleheader against the Indians. Chicago leads the AL Central by 3 1/2 games over Cleveland.

Kopech, who is 2-0 with a 1.78 ERA in three starts and 13 games, had been on the bereavement list last week. The 25-year-old’s stint on the injured list is retroactive to May 28.

The 26-year-old Lambert had a 7.71 ERA in five starts with Charlotte. He has worked three innings or less in all five outings. However, he has recorded five or more strikeouts in three of those games.

Rich Hill, 41, pitches streaking Rays past Yankees

Rich Hill posted the lowest monthly ERA of a pitcher over 40 in 75 years, finishing May strong against the Yankees. Jim McIsaac/Getty

Rich Hill finished May with the lowest monthly ERA in 75 years of a pitcher in his 40s, and the Tampa Bay Rays won for the 16th time in 17 games by keeping up their domination of the reeling Yankees with a 3-1 victory Monday. Hill (4-2), a 41-year-old left-hander who is the oldest player in Rays’ history, improved to 3-0 against the Yankees this season. He threw just 56 pitches through five scoreless innings and allowed three hits. Five of New York’s first 16 batters hit his first pitch and six more hit his second... Javier Báez and Patrick Wisdom each homered twice, helping Kohl Stewart and the Chicago Cubs beat the San Diego Padres 7-2. Kris Bryant also went deep as Chicago won for the seventh time in eight games. Bryant went 2 for 4 while extending his hitting streak to 13 games, one shy of his career high... Max Schrock homered, tripled, and doubled before leaving with an apparent leg injury, Wade Miley pitched six solid innings, and the Cincinnati Reds cruised past the Philadelphia Phillies 11-1. Kyle Farmer homered and drove in five runs as Cincinnati sent the Phillies to their third straight loss.