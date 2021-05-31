Casey Cizikas delivers overtime winner as Islanders even series with Bruins at a game apiece

The Bruins lost a thriller of a Game 2 in overtime, 4-3, after the young defenseman’s gaffe. Lauzon, who has struggled this postseason, whipped a no-look pass across the offensive blue line. Had he looked, he might have seen Charlie Coyle in the passing lane. The puck clanked off Coyle’s skate. Islanders grinder Casey Cizikas raced toward daylight and beat Tuukka Rask with a snapshot over the blocker.

“[Expletive] happens,” Marchand said. “We all make mistakes. We’ve all been there. It’s tough when it happens to you, but we’re going to bounce back. It’s not the end of the world. It’s 1-1. We’ve just got to worry about that next one.”

Game 3 is Thursday on Long Island, at a sure-to-be-rocking Nassau Coliseum. The Islanders are overjoyed after splitting two games in Boston. It surely could have gone the Bruins’ way, after they climbed out of a two-goal hole in the final 9:26 of regulation. Strikes from Marchand and Patrice Bergeron made it a 3-3 game. While the Islanders dominated the outset of OT, outshooting the Boston, 7-1, in the first 10 minutes and hemming in the Bergeron line for a long shift, David Pastrnak (one-timer) and Taylor Hall (rebound) nearly ended it.

And then, Lauzon made a play that coach Bruce Cassidy called “ill-advised.” The 24-year-old, in the lineup the last three games because of the injury to Kevan Miller, has been on the ice for seven goals, the most among Bruins defensemen, despite playing the second-fewest minutes (58:57). Five of those goals have been at even strength (50:46).

Lauzon slammed his stick against the boards as the Islanders celebrated. Opportunity: lost.

“Certainly played well enough to win,” Cassidy said of the team’s night. “Pushed back. Had a tough second period. Didn’t do enough things well.

“We didn’t expect it to be easy. We’ll take the good and work on the bad.”

The Islanders protected the slot much better than in Game 1, helping hold down the Bergeron line from its lofty height for most of the night. They couldn’t stifle them for a full 60 minutes.

Holding a 3-1 lead midway through the third period, Semyon Varlamov (32 saves through 60:00) stopped a pair of Pastrnak one-timers. Boston’s best kept at it. On an extended shift, Marchand curled off the right-wing boards and found his captain, Bergeron, who placed a one-timer through a screen and past Varlamov’s blocker at 10:34 of the third. It was a 3-2 game.

The Islanders, not the Bruins, were whistled for too many men with 5:21 left in regulation. A TV timeout let the Bruins set up their power play. They might not have been counting on the Islanders giving Marchand all the time in the world.

No. 63, left alone in the right circle, stepped up and fired far side on Varlamov, tying the game at 15:06 and shaking the Garden grandstands.

Brad Marchand celebrates his game-tying goal. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The Islanders slowed the momentum with a power play, after Mike Reilly played the puck with a broken stick. The Bruins killed it after Rask stopped two stuff-in attempts from Anthony Beauvillier and a tip and a jam from Jean-Gabriel Pageau. Rask saved 27 of 30 through regulation, and 35 of 39 in all. Cassidy also didn’t think he was at his best.

“I didn’t think he tracked pucks as well tonight,” Cassidy said. “They had more traffic around the front of the net. And they got some bounces, let’s face it.”

The first Islanders goal — Josh Bailey, on the power play at 6:52 of the second — was a shot that caromed off Lauzon’s skate. The visitors took their first lead of the series at 11:00 on Kyle Palmieri’s stuff-in of a hot rebound off the end boards. Rask allowed a leaky one, but the Lauzon-Connor Clifton pair left him alone to Rask’s left.

The Bruins went down, 3-1, after Brandon Carlo took a ticky-tack cross-checking penalty during a post-whistle dustup with Leo Komarov. “Questionable,” Cassidy termed it. “Not sure how he got singled out on that.” The penalty killers couldn’t handle Beauvillier, who spun through the crease and fed Pageau for a slam dunk at 17:21.

Tuukka Rask made 35 saves Monday night, but couldn't come up with this second-period tally from the Islanders. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Before the 3-1 deficit, the two-goal comeback, and the Cizikas capper, there was Charlie Coyle’s opening strike, at 2:38 of the first. The third line, reimagined with the promotion of Jake DeBrusk to No. 2 right wing, came to play. The individual effort by Coyle was stellar — he powered past Nick Leddy, who was fishing with his stick, and dangled around Varlamov — but Nick Ritchie sprung him with a sharp outlet, after Karson Kuhlman forced a turnover in the neutral zone. Kuhlman also drove to the net, helping Coyle put Leddy on the highlight reel.

The Bruins outshot the Islanders, 15-6, in the first.

“They were one save better than us,” Cassidy said. “We had our looks in overtime. We didn’t convert and they did.”

Strap in. This might be a long series.

