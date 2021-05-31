Celtics Kemba Walker, Robert Williams doubtful for Game 5 Tuesday at Brooklyn

Celtics point guard Kemba Walker and center Robert Williams are listed as doubtful for Game 5 of Boston’s opening-round playoff series against the Nets on Tuesday.

Walker is dealing with a bone bruise on his left knee and Williams has been slowed by a sprained ankle and a lingering turf toe injury. Both players sat out the Celtics’ 141-126 Game 4 loss to Brooklyn at TD Garden on Sunday night.