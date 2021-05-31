Community Rowing has 18 athletes committed to college crew programs

Community Rowing, Inc. provides the opportunity for hundreds and hundreds of aspiring young rowers. CRI was the starting point for 18 current high school seniors who have been recruited to row collegiately at Division I and III programs across the country.
From the varsity girls’ program, under the direction of coach Skye Elliot, the commitments are:
Camille Arnold-Mages (Waltham / Northeastern)
Leah Bailey (Watertown / Harvard)
Talia Brodsky (Newton North / Duke)
Sonya Carson (Lincoln Sudbury / Boston University)
Clara Cheng (Lexington / Columbia)
Esme Dodge (Belmont / Columbia)
Delaney Donnelly (Wellesley / Lehigh)
Julia Eneyni (Wellesley HS / Tufts)
Neev Gamble (Wellesley / Notre Dame)
Margaux Gryska (Wellesley / Syracuse University)
Sarah Iannone (Newton North / College of the Holy Cross)
Jessica McGrady (Needham / Brown)
Paloma Sequeira (Cambridge Rindge and Latin / Stanford University)
Maja Tellander (Wellesley / Dartmouth)
The varsity boys’ program, coached by Will Congram, has four recruited athletes:
Jack Carr (Wellesley / Trinity)
Patrick McLaughlin (Belmont / Holy Cross)
Charles Sloan (Needham / Milton Academy / MIT)
Ian Wright (Belmont / WPI).
The CRI athletes have successfully competed in numerous races, including the USRowing youth nationals, the Royal Canadian Henley, the USRowing regionals, the Head of the Charles and the Head of the Fish.
Craig Larson can be reached at craig.larson@globe.com.