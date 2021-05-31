Community Rowing has 18 athletes committed to college crew programs

From left, the boys from Community Rowing recruited to row in college: Ian Wright, Patrick McLaughlin, Jack Carr and Charles Sloan. Community Rowing

Community Rowing, Inc. provides the opportunity for hundreds and hundreds of aspiring young rowers. CRI was the starting point for 18 current high school seniors who have been recruited to row collegiately at Division I and III programs across the country.

From the varsity girls’ program, under the direction of coach Skye Elliot, the commitments are: