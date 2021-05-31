EMass boys’ lacrosse: Chelmsford’s David Gagnon headlines Players of the Week

James Carr, Natick — The junior goalie made 15 saves and led the Redhawk defense in surviving a tough challenge from Needham to preserve a 9-6 victory Thursday night. Carr tallied six saves in a 13-2 win over Weymouth Tuesday.

David Gagnon, Chelmsford — The senior compiled 10 goals and two assists and won 72 percent of faceoffs in a three-win week for the Lions. Gagnon scored four goals in the third quarter to facilitate the program’s first win over North Andover, a 12-5 decision on Wednesday.

Aidan Johnson, Somerville — The senior scored 13 goals over three games for the Highlanders in their first week as a varsity program, including six each in a 9-7 win over Revere and a 10-1 win over the Lynn co-op team.