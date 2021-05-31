EMass boys’ lacrosse: Chelmsford’s David Gagnon headlines Players of the Week

James Carr, Natick — The junior goalie made 15 saves and led the Redhawk defense in surviving a tough challenge from Needham to preserve a 9-6 victory Thursday night. Carr tallied six saves in a 13-2 win over Weymouth Tuesday.
David Gagnon, Chelmsford — The senior compiled 10 goals and two assists and won 72 percent of faceoffs in a three-win week for the Lions. Gagnon scored four goals in the third quarter to facilitate the program’s first win over North Andover, a 12-5 decision on Wednesday.
Aidan Johnson, Somerville — The senior scored 13 goals over three games for the Highlanders in their first week as a varsity program, including six each in a 9-7 win over Revere and a 10-1 win over the Lynn co-op team.
Matt Lazzaro, Franklin — In a matchup with Western Mass. power Longmeadow, the Penn State commit shined with three goals and an assist in an 11-8 win for the third-ranked Panthers.
Ryan Nagle, Duxbury — The junior attack is up to 27 goals and 16 assists on the season after tallying four goals and two assists in wins over Whitman-Hanson (18-1) and Norwell (10-9).
Teddy O’Rourke, Concord-Carlisle — The Patriots senior captain scored three goals in a 13-6 loss to Acton-Boxborough on Tuesday, then stepped up with four goals, including the overtime winner, to top A-B in a 7-6 thriller Thursday.
Will Shull, Marblehead — After netting a hat trick in a 15-7 win over Beverly last Monday, the senior combined for five goals and two assists in wins over Saugus (13-1) and Winthrop (13-3) on Wednesday and Thursday.
Dom Terrazzano, Billerica — Back-to-back wins for the 18th-ranked Indians over Andover featured a steady dose of the sophomore, who had four goals in a 10-6 win on Thursday and five more in a 10-5 decision Friday.
