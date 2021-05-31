Fan misconduct continues to be an issue during NBA postseason

Wednesday: In the fourth quarter of the Knicks-Hakws playoff contest, a fan at Madison Square Garden spit at Atlanta’s Trae Young as he was preparing to inbound the ball.

Monday’s incident involving a fan who ran on the floor in D.C. was the fifth case of fan misconduct over the last six nights of the NBA playoffs.

Wednesday: Three Utah fans directed vulgar, racist language at the family of Memphis star Ja Morant’s family during Game 2 in Salt Lake City.

Wednesday: During Game 2 of the Sixers-Wizards playoff game in Philadelphia, someone dumped popcorn on Russell Westbrook as the Washington guard was leaving the floor.

Sunday: At TD Garden, a Boston fan threw a water bottle at Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving as Irving and his teammates were leaving the floor after the Nets’ win over the Celtics.

