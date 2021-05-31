Fan runs on the floor during Wizards-Sixers playoff game in Washington

A fan ran on the court during the second half of Monday’s playoff game between the Sixers and Wizards.
The incident took place with just under four minutes remaining in the third quarter of Game 4 at Washington’s Capital One Arena. The fan was tackled by security before he could reach any of the players who were on the floor.
A fan attempted to run on the court in the middle of Game 4 between the Sixers-Wizards pic.twitter.com/51pdBKOxwh— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 1, 2021
It was the fifth incident of fan misconduct over the last six nights of the NBA playoffs, a stretch that included someone at TD Garden throwing a water bottle at Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving and someone spitting at Atlanta’s Trae Young during a Hawks-Knicks contest at Madison Square Garden.
Advertisement
Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.