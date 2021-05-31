fb-pixel Skip to main content
NBA

Fan runs on the floor during Wizards-Sixers playoff game in Washington

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated May 31, 2021, 9:43 p.m.
Philadelphia's Dwight Howard watches as a fan who ran onto the court is restrained by security personnel.
Nick Wass/Associated Press

A fan ran on the court during the second half of Monday’s playoff game between the Sixers and Wizards.

The incident took place with just under four minutes remaining in the third quarter of Game 4 at Washington’s Capital One Arena. The fan was tackled by security before he could reach any of the players who were on the floor.

It was the fifth incident of fan misconduct over the last six nights of the NBA playoffs, a stretch that included someone at TD Garden throwing a water bottle at Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving and someone spitting at Atlanta’s Trae Young during a Hawks-Knicks contest at Madison Square Garden.

