Game 55: Red Sox at Astros lineups and notes

The Red Sox were rained out Sunday, then traveled to Houston for Monday’s start of a seven-game road trip that includes a weekend series at Yankee Stadium.
Boston lefthander Eduardo Rodriguez has lost his last three starts, and had his shortest outing of the season in his last start, a loss to the Phillies May 23 in which he pitched only four innings. He’ll be opposed Monday by Astros righty José Urquidy, who is making his first start since May 12.
Lineups
RED SOX (32-20): Hernandez CF; Verdugo LF; Martinez DH; Bogaerts SS; Devers 3B; Santana 1B; Vazquez C, Gonzalez 2B; Renfroe RF.
Pitching: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (5-3, 5.06 ERA)
ASTROS (28-24): TBA
Pitching: RHP José Urquidy (3-2, 3.22 ERA)
Time: 4:10 p.m.
TV, radio: ESPN, NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Urquidy: Danny Santana 0-3
Astros vs. Rodriguez: Jose Altuve 2-7, Alex Bregman 3-7, Carlos Correa 5-7, Aledmys Díaz 2-10, Yuli Gurriel 1-6, Martín Maldonado 1-5
Stats of the day: The Astros lead the majors in hits (476) and batting average (.264). The Red Sox lead the majors in slugging percentage (.447) and on-base plus slugging (.768).
Notes: Following consecutive extra-inning losses in which the bullpen blew late leads, the Astros got eight innings from starter Zack Greinke Sunday to help them to a 7-4 victory over the Padres and avoid a three-game sweep ... Urquidy was placed on the 10-day injured list with right posterior shoulder discomfort May 14. Prior to his IL stint, Urquidy had recorded four consecutive starts allowing two or fewer runs, posting a 3-0 record and 1.52 ERA with a .176 opponent batting average during that stretch. He will face Boston for the first time in his career ... Rodriguez is 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA over four career starts against the Astros ... The Red Sox are riding a three-game winning streak.
