Game 55: Red Sox at Astros lineups and notes

The Red Sox were rained out Sunday, then traveled to Houston for Monday’s start of a seven-game road trip that includes a weekend series at Yankee Stadium.

Boston lefthander Eduardo Rodriguez has lost his last three starts, and had his shortest outing of the season in his last start, a loss to the Phillies May 23 in which he pitched only four innings. He’ll be opposed Monday by Astros righty José Urquidy, who is making his first start since May 12.