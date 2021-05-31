Ill-advised pass in OT by rookie Jeremy Lauzon doomed Bruins in Game 2 loss to Islanders

Earlier in OT, before the Garden roof came crashing down on Jeremy Lauzon, the rookie defenseman looked like he might have saved the night when he dropped to a knee in front of Tuukka Rask and blocked a doorstep chance by Josh Bailey that was labeled for the back of the net. Not even two minutes into overtime.

Roughly 13 minutes later, Lauzon attempted a basic D-to-D pass inside the Islanders blue line. The attempt ticked off fellow Bruin Charlie Coyle in the high slot, triggering the Casey Cizikas breakout and handing the Islanders the 4-3 overtime victory that evened the series, 1-1, Monday night.

“Ill-advised play,” said Boston coach Bruce Cassidy.

Cassidy is not one to sugarcoat things, particularly when one of those things meant the difference between a commanding series lead and now heading to Uniondale, N.Y., with the series squared. The path to the penthouse turned into the road to perdition.

Cassidy would have preferred that Lauzon, playing in the ninth postseason game of his career, attempt a play down the wall, aiming the puck toward the left wing corner, or firing it toward goalie Semyon Varlamov.

Safe play.

In this case, the right play, emphasized Cassidy, because the Bruins didn’t have a player over at the other point even if Lauzon’s pass attempt hadn’t ricocheted off of Coyle.

“His partner [Charlie McAvoy] wasn’t there,” said Cassidy. “He just has to look, survey the ice. Any time you have the puck … it’s a fluid hockey game … there are set plays for us that we run, but there has to be a player there. Usually you look first and that is some of the learning curve for young guys.”

The earnest Lauzon, who smashed his stick across the Boston net as his last official act, has at times this season been trick or treat, an asset in one flash, a liability the next. One moment the alert stop on Bailey. The next, a big bad boo-boo, a blind pass attempt across the high slot with McAvoy scrambling to regain position.

“His partner was recovering back out,” said Cassidy. “So Charlie was trying to stay out high in [Connor Clifton’s] spot … so obviously the cross-slot pass isn’t there in that particular case. If it gets by Charlie, then it’s a foot race for their winger and our D. That’s one that had to go back down the wall or toward the net. At the end of the day, you learn from it.”

Tough lesson at the toughest of times.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau popped in the 3-1 Islanders lead at 17:21 on a power play, after Brandon Carlo was the lone man whistled off at 15:56 in his scrap with Leo Komarov. The Bruins objected to the call from the start and had a legit gripe. Komarov got in his licks on Carlo, but Carlo was the only one who paid the price. Both should have been given the heave-ho.

As Tuukka Rask tries not to pay attention, the Islanders celebrate a second-period goal from Jean-Gabriel Pageau. Bruce Bennett/Getty

NHL refereeing: box of chocolates; never know what you’re going to get, shift to shift.

Karson Kuhlman, not in the lineup for 2½ weeks, picked up an assist on his first shift, riding on the Nick Ritchie-Charlie Coyle line. His pass to Ritchie led to the big left winger’s feed that sprung Coyle for the game’s opening goal.

Kuhlman has the wheels and dog-on-a-bone mentality to be a fixture in the varsity lineup, but he has yet to show consistent offensive touch, albeit in sporadic chances. More plays like the feed to Ritchie would go a long way in keeping him in there.

Ritchie put a solid smack on star Islanders forward Mathew Barzal in front of the Boston bench around the 4:40 mark of the first. It’s a point of emphasis for the Bruins, making contact on Barzal, who hasn’t found his groove this postseason.

“He’s got to dig in,” said Islanders coach Barry Trotz. “It’s not about who he’s playing with. It’s about Mathew, just digging in a little bit and not getting frustrated.”

Trotz is well aware that teams hoping to advance have to wring the best out of their best players. When he’s on, Barzal can be hotter that a molten lava lamp. He’s been stone cold so far.

“The next step is, ‘OK, it’s not going my way right now — how do I find a way?’ ” said Trotz. “And I think it’s just fighting for the inches, just being really firm in your battles — execute after you win ‘em. I don’t have a lot of issues with his game. Would I like him to produce a little bit more? Absolutely.

“He hasn’t found the back of the net yet, but he will. And when he does, that will make us an even better hockey team.”

He needs to get there. Soon. He should be able to find more open ice in Games 3-4 at Nassau Coliseum, where Trotz can move him out of tough matchups.

Barzal helped set up Pageau’s goal, pushing a pass from the right half-wall to Anthony Beauvillier at the right post. Beauvilier kicked out a no-look pass and Pageau converted on the left side. The Isles had three goals with only 16 shots on net.

Trotz was coy in the morning, refusing to name his starting goaltender. “It will be a lefthanded Russian,” he said.

Both goalies, Ilya Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov, are Russian lefties.

No surprise, the pick was Varlamov, taking over after Sorokin’s shaky outing in Game 1.

One of Varlamov’s best stops came at 12:09, only 69 seconds after the Islanders took a 2-1 lead. Bruins defenseman Mike Reilly tore off a slapper from the top of the left-wing circle and the alert Varlamov speared it with his glove hand.

New York's Casey Cizikas and Semyon Varlamov celebrate at the end of Monday's OT win over the Bruins. Bruce Bennett/Getty

Highly unlikely Trotz goes back to Sorokin in this series. Varlamov is steadier, less prone to rebounds and boo boos. He not doubt will be named one of the three finalists for the Vezina Trophy — and should win it.

He also turned back David Pastrnak with 4:53 gone in third, a prime chance from short range after Pastrnak rushed in with Brad Marchand. The Bruins weren’t seeing the “loose change” they saw with Sorokin.

Other observations from Game 2:

▪ The Bruins were too loose in the second, their lack of discipline in the D zone a contributing factor to the Islanders knocking three straight by Tuukka Rask. They remained loose for the start of the third.

▪ Overlooked in Game: The Islanders got the requisite pop out of their Matt Martin-Casey Cizikas-Cal Clutterbuck “Identity Line.” The trio registered 15 hits. However, the Bruins’ fourth line of Sean Kuraly-Curtis Lazar-Chris Wagner followed in virtual lockstep, landing 14 pops.

In Game 2, the Identity Line dealt out 18 smacks by the 60:00 mark, while Lazar et al landed only eight.

▪ Marchand’s 3-3 equalizer in the third was also his 100th postseason point. Classic shot by the Li’l Ball o Hate, left with way too much room to launch his snap wrister that he blew by Varlamov’s glove hand.

Brad Marchand celebrates his third-period goal with his teammates. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

▪ You know you’re in Boston when the crowd begins hootin’ and hollerin’ for a too-man-men-on-the-ice call. And gets it right. Of course, we have some regrettable history in the art of spotting that call. Uh … too soon?

▪ Reilly has to know better than to hang on to a shattered stick. He was whistled off at 15:50 of the third for holding on to long after his twig broke. Could have cost the Bruins the game. That said, carbon sticks are chintzy. The world was better in wood.

▪ The 50/50 draw reached $148,470. Pandemic over.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.