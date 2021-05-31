Jake DeBrusk fills in for Craig Smith on Bruins’ second line for Game 2

“I talked to Krech a little bit as well,” Cassidy said Monday morning, following the team’s workout in Brighton.

When it comes to his veterans, Bruce Cassidy rarely makes decisions by himself. With Craig Smith unavailable for Game 2 against the Islanders Monday night, the Bruins coach opted to give Jake DeBrusk another shot to ride shotgun with David Krejci .

The “easiest thing to do,” Cassidy said, would be to play Karson Kuhlman in place of Smith, who did not play in the third period of Game 1 because of a lower-body injury. Both Kuhlman and Smith are right-side shooters. A simple swap would provide the third line — which has offered mixed results with DeBrusk as Charlie Coyle’s right wing — some continuity. Kuhlman, who has not played this postseason (2-0—2 in 20 regular-season games), spent a chunk of the 2019 run to the Stanley Cup Final on Krejci’s right flank.

Cassidy felt DeBrusk, who hasn’t found the net since scoring in Games 1 and 2 of the Washington series, might pop with another chance on the No. 2 line. Krejci signed off on it.

“I know he looks up to Taylor Hall, so maybe that’ll spur him on a little more,” Cassidy said of DeBrusk, who was a kid in Edmonton when the Oilers drafted Hall first overall in 2010.

DeBrusk delivered three shots on goal and three hits in 19:32 of ice time in Game 2.

In Game 1, the Bruins’ top two lines dominated, but DeBrusk didn’t find traction. Shot attempts (9-6, according to Natural Stat Trick) and shots (5-3) went against the Bruins when he was on the ice.

Before the Islanders’ only five-on-five goal of the game (an Adam Pelech one-timer from the point), DeBrusk was in no-man’s land, unable to sort out the defensive zone. He and Nick Ritchie, covering for a pinching defenseman, backchecked a bit too hard to cover Mathew Barzal’s rush to the slot.

Cassidy wasn’t displeased at the quality of the resulting shot. “We’d rather a shot come from 55 feet than 10 feet in front of our net,” he said, noting that Pelech’s blast may not have eluded Tuukka Rask if Jeremy Lauzon weren’t screening.

With Smith as their right wing for 9:48 before his injury, Hall and Krejci were 16-4 in attempts, 7-3 in shots, and 8-2 in scoring chances. With DeBrusk for 3:31, they were less impactful: 1-3, 1-2, 1-1.

“His overall game, I thought he got better as the game went along,” Cassidy said of DeBrusk. “Certainly some puck-support situations we’ve pointed out to him — pointed out to a lot of guys early on — on our breakout. Net-front, making sure you’re stopping in front.

“That’s the biggest thing we’ve had with Jake. I think his goal-scoring is down because of that. There’s some opportunities to get in there, rebounds. Make sure your routes are good to the net.”

That’s a Smith specialty. The Bruins will have to do without it for now.

It is unclear what is ailing Smith, who appeared to favor his right leg after Cal Clutterbuck bowled him over in the second period. He is listed as day to day with a lower-body injury. Having two days before Thursday’s Game 3 could help.

Islanders coach Barry Trotz said he had “a pretty good idea” what happened to Smith. If it were his player, he wouldn’t divulge any information.

“Say if you have a rib injury,” Trotz said. “I guarantee I’m cross-checking you, if I’m an opponent, right in the ribs, all the time.”

The book on Varlamov

As usual, Trotz was poker-faced regarding his Game 2 starter in goal.

“We know he’s going to play a Russian goaltender,” Cassidy said, using the same line Trotz dropped in his pregame chat. “So we’ve got that narrowed down.”

The Bruins’ scouting reports on Semyon Varlamov, who was first off the ice at the Islanders’ morning skate, may show how he occasionally loses his net, as he did three times against Jeff Carter shots in the Pittsburgh series.

Varlamov, who finished fourth in the NHL in save percentage (.937) at five-on-five, stood at .906 in two playoff games. He lost the starter’s gig after allowing five goals on 27 shots in Game 3 against the Penguins.

Varlamov stopped 38 of 40 shots in the Islanders’ Game 2 overtime win Monday.

New York netminder Semyon Varlamov was equal to the task in Monday's Game 2 win for the Islanders. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The Bruins’ last look at him came May 10. They beat him twice that night: with a Hall five-on-three one-timer, and a Brad Marchand goal where he outmuscled Ryan Pulock in the crease and tapped in a feed in traffic. More of the latter would help in Game 2.

“I don’t think it changes much,” Cassidy said. “There’s a couple tenets we live by: force him to find pucks in traffic, so get to the front of the net. Force him to control rebounds, so when you have a chance to play off the shot, make sure you put it in a spot where it’s not an easy glove save for him. He’s got to fight to control it. We’ll go work from there.”

Next series set

Because of Toronto’s loss in Game 7 against Montreal — after blowing a 3-1 series lead — the next round is set. The Bruins and Islanders are playing for a date with the Tampa Bay-Carolina winner . . . Casey Cizikas’s winner was his first playoff goal since 2015, a span of 47 postseason games . . . The Bruins, outshot, 11-10, in the second period, submitted arguably their worst period of the postseason. The Islanders scored three times to take a 3-1 lead, saddling the B’s with their first two-goal deficit of the playoffs. Two of the goals were scored on the power play, putting the Bruins at 2 for 6 on the penalty kill through six periods against the Islanders. They allowed the same number of goals — three (18 for 21) in five games against the Capitals . . . Matt Grzelcyk, reintroduced to the end boards by Leo Komarov in Game 1, was good to go for Game 2. He had one shot and two hits in 23:18 … Coyle, who had his power game going all night, scored his 14th playoff goal as a Bruin, surpassing Bob Sweeney (13) for most by a Massachusetts-born Bruin . . . The Bruins briefly lost Sean Kuraly to an unpenalized forearm to the chin from Nick Leddy at 14:14 of the first. Kuraly was slow to get up, and departed for the dressing room. He returned several minutes later . . . Injured Islanders winger Oliver Wahlstrom is “getting nearer” to a return, per Trotz, but he was out for Game 2 … Varlamov was 5-1-0 against the Bruins this season, allowing 13 goals on 229 shots (.943). He went .906 and .897, respectively, against the Capitals and Penguins, the division’s other two playoff teams. He was 0-2-0 with a .903 and 3.61 GAA in two first-round games . . . The fan banner captains were Rick, Rob, and Russ Hoyt, sons of the late Dick Hoyt.

