Jarren Duran, Triston Casas help Team USA win Olympic qualifying opener

Jarren Duran was 3 for 6 with a run scored and two RBIs and Triston Casas 2 for 4 with a walk as Team USA opened the Americas Olympic qualifying tournament with a 7-1 victory against Nicaragua at Port St. Lucie, Fla on Monday.

Duran batted second and played center field. Casas hit seventh and played first base for manager Mike Scioscia.

Team USA needs to win the eight-team tournament to secure an Olympic berth. The second and third place teams advance to a last-chance qualifier in Mexico starting June 22.