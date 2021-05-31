Carey Price (30 saves) stands tall as Canadiens complete comeback against Maple Leafs in Game 7

Brendan Gallagher , Corey Perry , and Tyler Toffoli scored for the Canadiens, who stormed back from a 3-1 deficit for the third time in franchise history to win a series. Eric Staal had two assists for Montreal, which advanced to the second round for the first time since 2015.

Carey Price made 30 saves and the Canadiens advanced to the second round by beating the Maple Leafs 3-1 in Game 7 on Monday night in Toronto.

The Montreal Canadiens faced elimination three times against the Toronto Maple Leafs. And they brushed off the pressure each time.

“We played Game 5, Game 6 the same way — we had our backs to the wall,” Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme said. “So for us tonight, it was just the same mindset, the same way to prepare, and I felt our guys were in the right place and even more confident than before because we just won those last two games.

“So (Monday) was not that different of a day. I thought our guys handled it really well and I think it showed on the ice.”

Montreal's Carey Price made 29 saves in Monday's win. Nathan Denette/Associated Press

The Canadiens will take on Winnipeg after the Jets swept Edmonton in the Canadian-based North Division’s other series. Game 1 is Wednesday at Winnipeg.

“We won a series, we’re happy about that,” Ducharme said. “But we want more, so after tonight you need to turn the page. We’ll take all the goods that made us have success and bring that to the next one.”

William Nylander had a late goal and Jack Campbell stopped 20 shots for Toronto, which hasn’t advanced in the postseason since 2004. The Maple Leafs appeared in control of this series while taking a 3-1 lead, but Montreal forced a deciding Game 7 by winning two in a row in overtime.

“It’s as hard as it gets,” Toronto defenseman Morgan Rielly said. “The goals are higher than what we achieved. It makes the disappointment much worse.”

Montreal opened the scoring at 3:02 of the second on a sequence that started with a turnover by Mitch Marner at the offensive blue line. The Canadiens headed the other way and Gallagher scored his first goal since April 1 after missing six weeks with a broken thumb.

The Maple Leafs nearly tied it moments later when Price stopped Zach Hyman in tight before Auston Matthews ripped a shot off the post on a 2-on-1.

But the Canadiens went up by two at 15:25 when Nick Suzuki’s shot on a power play went off Perry in front for his second goal in as many games. It was Montreal’s third goal with the man advantage in two games after going 0 for 15 to start the series.

The Leafs, who finished 18 points ahead of the Canadiens in the regular season and haven’t won the Stanley Cup since 1967, got a power play to start the third. But Price denied Hyman on a redirect at the side of the goal.

Toronto pulled Campbell with 3:35 left, but Toffoli scored into an empty net just over a minute later.

Nylander added team-high fifth of the series with 1:36 to end Price’s shutout bid.

“Not really sure how to sum it up,” said Matthews, the NHL’s goal-scoring leader in the regular season who scored just once in the series. “Extremely frustrating.”

Golden Knights’ Reaves suspended for two games

Vegas forward Ryan Reaves was suspended two games by the NHL on Monday for his roughing and unsportsmanlike conduct on Colorado’s Ryan Graves during the Golden Knights’ 7-1 loss in Game 1 of their second-round series Sunday.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced earlier in the day on social media it was holding a hearing with Reaves, who drew a match penalty for attempting to injure an opponent — Graves — at 8:04 of the third period in a skirmish-filled game.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves will be sidelined for two games. David Becker/Associated Press

In a video posted on the league’s site explaining the decision, the NHL said both the officials and Reaves acknowledged “a chunk of Graves’ hair was pulled out by Reaves” during the scrum. The league also noted Reaves’ actions — the roughing and unsportsmanlike conduct — were “retaliation” for an earlier hit by Graves on Mattias Janmark.

“Reaves and the Golden Knights acknowledged that, angered by the earlier hit, he takes this opportunity to send a message to Graves as payback,” the league said in the video. “And while some of the actions taken by Reaves could be sufficiently penalized by the on-ice officials, the totality of Reaves’ actions combined with the game situation and the retribution involved in the play necessitates supplemental discipline.”

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety cited the fact it was roughing and unsportsmanlike conduct and considered Reaves’ history — he was fined twice and suspended twice previously.

Before the discipline was announced, Vegas coach Pete DeBoer stuck up for Reaves, who avoided punishment for a hit from behind in a Game 7 win over Minnesota on Friday that sent Ryan Suter’s face into the goal post.

“For me, Ryan is one of the cleanest tough guys I’ve seen in the league in my 12, 13 years,” DeBoer said of Reaves as his team tries to regroup for Game 2 on Wednesday. “He’s consistently a clean, physical player.”

The Avalanche weren’t thrilled with the play on Graves, who was thrown to the ice as his helmet rolled away. Graves stayed down as trainers tended to him with skirmishes going on all around.

There were a total of 74 penalty minutes between the teams, including four 10-minute misconduct calls in the third period.

Nathan MacKinnon and Landeskog each scored twice and Colorado showed off its early speed in jumping out to a 5-0 lead on goaltender Robin Lehner, who was the surprise starter. Marc-Andre Fleury is expected back in goal Wednesday. Fleury played in all seven games against the Wild and posted a 1.71 goals-against average.

Bettman upholds Kadri suspension

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman upheld an eight-game suspension issued to Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri following his illegal check to the head of Blues defenseman Justin Faulk in Game 2 of a first-round series against St. Louis.

Bettman heard Kadri’s appeal before announcing his decision Monday. The incident took place at 6:26 of the third period on May 19 in Game 2. Kadri was assessed a match penalty for the check to Faulk.

Kadri missed the last two games of the Blues series — Colorado advanced with a four-game sweep — and Game 1 of the Avalanche’s second-round series versus Vegas on Sunday night.

If the suspension — the sixth of Kadri’s career — is not completed during the playoffs, any remaining games will be served at the beginning of next season.