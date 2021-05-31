Northeastern’s baseball team is seeded third in regionals, will start NCAA play Friday

The Huskies (36-10) captured the Colonial Athletic Association’s automatic berth Sunday with a wild 11-10 win in 10 innings over UNC Wilmington for the program’s first tournament championship since joining the league in 2006.

The Northeastern baseball team was seeded third in the Fayetteville Regional and will open NCAA tournament play Friday night against Big Ten champion Nebraska, the selection committee revealed Monday.

With NU trailing, 10-9, in the bottom of the ninth, sophomore Ben Malgeri launched a solo home run to tie the game before freshman Max Viera hit a walk-off homer to center field in the 10th.

Coach Mike Glavine said his team needs to find a different edge entering the NCAA tournament, starting with the belief that it can compete against some of the nation’s top teams.

“We don’t want to act like this is exciting and it’s fun just to be here,” said Glavine. “I think we have to find a different edge going into a regional and believe we can do special things. I know we believed it going into our conference tournament, and it’s using that same mentality now on the road again against new teams in a tough environment.”

Northeastern’s first-round opponent, Nebraska, went 31-12 in a Big Ten-only schedule, claiming the conference’s regular-season title and an automatic berth to the NCAAs since there was no Big Ten tournament this season.

The Cornhuskers had four players named to the All-Big Ten first team Sunday night, headlined by Player of the Year Spencer Schwellenbach. The junior shortstop/pitcher hit .289 with 6 home runs, 35 RBIs, and 41 runs, while also recording nine saves and a 0.71 ERA in 25⅓ innings on the mound.

Host Arkansas will be the overwhelming favorite in the regional after winning both the SEC regular-season and tournament titles. The Razorbacks (46-10) have been ranked No. 1 in the country for 14 consecutive weeks and won every series against a conference opponent this season.

In addition to a potent lineup, the Razorbacks have one of the best arms in the nation in senior ace Kevin Kopps. The righthander leads Division 1 with a 0.81 ERA and 0.76 WHIP across 63 innings.

Kevin Kopps leads a fierce Arkansas pitching staff. Butch Dill/Associated Press

Arkansas will play NJIT in the regional opener Friday afternoon (2 p.m.) before Northeastern and Nebraska square off at 8 p.m. The double-elimination regional continues Saturday and Sunday.

“Tough draw obviously with Arkansas being awesome all year and the No. 1 seed,” said Glavine. “We’re excited, though, and we can’t worry about who we’re playing. We’re looking forward to a big-time challenge.”

In Glavine’s seventh season at Northeastern, the Huskies tied the program record for wins (36) and rattled off a 20-game winning streak to earn a second NCAA appearance in three years.

The Huskies are led by a stellar pitching staff that ranks third nationally in team ERA (2.99). Walpole’s Cam Schlittler, Billerica’s Kyle Murphy, and North Andover’s Sebastian Keane headline the rotation alongside Wyatt Scotti.

Cam Schlittler is one of the anchors of Northeastern's pitching staff. Stew Milne/Associated Press

On offense, Amesbury native Jared Dupere paced Northeastern with a program-record 21 home runs.

The winner of the Fayetteville Regional will face the winner of the Ruston Regional, hosted by Louisiana Tech, in the Supers.