Virginia holds off Maryland to capture NCAA men’s lacrosse championship

Matt Moore and Connor Shellenberger scored four goals apiece and goalie Alex Rode made a huge save in the final seconds, and Virginia held off previously unbeaten Maryland, 17-16, to win its second straight NCAA men’s lacrosse championship in East Hartford, Conn. The Cavaliers (14-4) won their seventh national championship and ended a 17-game winning streak by Maryland (15-1) dating to last season. The combined 33 goals marked the highest-scoring championship game since Maryland beat Navy, 20-13, in 1975. The Terrapins, playing in their sixth final in 11 years, rallied after trailing by five goals in the middle of the fourth quarter. Maryland scored four times in a 4-minute, 16-second span to cut it to 16-15. Moore made it a two-goal game with 3:35 left, but Anthony DeMaio scored with 10.8 seconds left to pull the Terps within 17-16. Luke Wierman won the ensuing faceoff, picked up a ground ball and shot from 7 yards, but Rode was able to make the save and the Cavaliers ran out the clock.

Arkansas was rewarded for its dominant run through the Southeastern Conference, landing the No. 1 national seed in the NCAA baseball tournament. The Razorbacks (46-10) won all 10 of their SEC series and wrapped up their first conference tournament championship on Sunday. After losing three straight games in March, the Hogs never lost consecutive games. The 64-team tournament opens Friday in 16 regionals. Winners advance to eight best-of-three super regionals. Those winners move on to the College World Series in Omaha. Rounding out the top five national seeds: Texas (42-15), Tennessee (45-16), Vanderbilt (40-15), Arizona (40-15), TCU (40-17), Mississippi State (40-15) and Texas Tech.

Cal Petersen made 33 saves to help lead the U.S. past Germany. Sergei Grits/Associated Press

Cal Petersen had 33 saves for his second consecutive shutout and the United States won its fifth straight game at world hockey championship with a 2-0 victory over Germany in Riga, Latvia. The US and Finland lead Group B with 15 points each and have reached the quarterfinals. Jason Robertson and Colin Blackwell scored for the US, which will close out its preliminary round games on Tuesday against winless Italy. “That’s a really good hockey team, full credit to them,” US coach Jack Capuano said of Germany. “Our guys made sacrifices, stuck to the structure and found a way to win. I’m really impressed with how we’ve come together so far and now we’ve got one more game here to finish our group play on a positive before getting ready for the quarterfinal.” The win was the third in the tournament for Petersen, who plays for the Los Angeles Kings. Germany outshot the U.S. 33-15 . . . Russia edged Sweden, 3-2, in a shootout, eliminating the Swedes after the preliminary round for the first time since the current round-robin play was adopted in 2012. Russia took over the lead in Group A with 13 points after St. Louis’ Vladimir Tarasenko, playing in his first game in the tournament, scored the winner on the final shot of the shootout. Switzerland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic also will advance from Group A to the quarterfinals, starting Wednesday.

Brazil will host Copa America for the second consecutive time after Colombia and Argentina were stripped of hosting rights for the tournament, prompting local health experts and politicians to criticize the decision to hold the troubled event in one of the countries hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Alejandro Domínguez, the president of South American soccer body CONMEBOL, announced the move hours after Argentina was ruled out amid an increase in COVID-19 cases in the country. Colombia was removed as co-host on May 20 as street protests against President Iván Duque rocked the nation. CONMEBOL added that the tournament is confirmed to take place between June 13 and July 10. Brazil is the defending champion, winning the competition in 2019 as hosts . . . Zinedine Zidane said he left Real Madrid because he didn’t feel he had the support or respect he deserved from the club, the coach said in an open letter to fans. In his first public comments since quitting last week, Zidane said the club didn’t fully value his work and hinted it leaked information to the media to undermine him.