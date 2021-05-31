Fan who was arrested for bottle throwing is likely to face lifetime ban from TD Garden

That fan on Monday was identified as 21-year-old Cole Buckley of Braintree, according to Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a Boston police spokesman. Buckley was arrested around 9:46 p.m. Sunday (about 15 minutes after the final buzzer) and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

And if the Celtics lose, the final, indelible image from TD Garden during this bizarre, challenging season will be of a fan in a Kevin Garnett jersey being led out of the arena in handcuffs after throwing a Dasani water bottle at Nets star Kyrie Irving as he walked off the court following Brooklyn’s 141-126 Game 4 win Sunday.

The Celtics on Monday departed for Brooklyn, where they will try to keep their season alive with a Game 5 win against the surging Nets Tuesday. But given how this playoff series has unfolded, that prospect seems quite unlikely.

He is set to be arraigned Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court, Boyle said. Spokespersons for both TD Garden and the Celtics reiterated Monday that Buckley is likely to face a lifetime ban from the arena, but that decision will not be finalized until after Buckley’s court hearing.

Sunday’s incident was the latest in a string of examples of fan misconduct at NBA playoff games over the past week, with three occurring last Wednesday. A fan in Philadelphia dumped popcorn on the head of Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook as he walked off the court after being injured in his team’s game against the top-seeded 76ers; a fan at Madison Square Garden spit on Hawks star Trae Young as he prepared to inbound the ball from the sideline; and three Jazz fans in Utah verbally accosted the family of Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant.

All of the fans involved in those incidents received indefinite bans from their home arenas, but the situation in Boston escalated beyond that and resulted in Buckley’s arrest on a felony charge that is punishable by up to 10 years in state prison and a $5,000 fine.

After the three incidents last week, the NBA released a statement saying it would more vigorously enforce its enhanced fan code of conduct. A Celtics spokesperson said Monday that the team and TD Garden increased security presence for the playoffs, both as a standard procedure and in response to the NBA’s recent emphasis on fan behavior.

The code of conduct was sent to all ticket-holders before this weekend’s games, and ushers, security, and game-day staff were trained on reporting and enforcement procedures, the spokesperson said.

A bottle tossed from the stands whizzed by Kyrie Irving as the Nets left the floor Sunday night, Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Games 3 and 4 of this series were Irving’s first two in front of fans at TD Garden since he decided to leave the Celtics as a free agent two years ago. In the days leading up to his return, Irving was wary of fans crossing the line and directing racially charged language or actions at him.

He was booed mercilessly whenever he touched the ball during the two games, and he was showered with derisive chants, including a few that included expletives. After Brooklyn’s Game 3 loss in which Irving struggled, the point guard mostly shrugged off those fan reactions.

The chants were similar in Game 4, but Irving’s play was different. He dominated the Celtics and tallied 39 points and 11 rebounds in a resounding win that put the Nets in complete control of this series. After the final buzzer, he walked onto the floor to congratulate his teammates, and when he reached midcourt, he used one foot to stomp on the face of the team’s leprechaun logo before walking away.

Moments later, the water bottle soared past his head as he headed into the tunnel toward the locker room.

Kyrie Irving and Bruce Browm celebrate in the late stages of Brooklyn's Game 4 win. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

“Anything could have happened with that water bottle being thrown at me,” Irving said, “but my brothers were around me, I had people in the crowd. So I’m just trying to get home to my wife and my kids.”

Globe correspondent Charlie McKenna contributed to this report.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.