Art takes Seaport stairway to another level

The new public stairway connecting Congress Street to World Trade Center Avenue has been transformed with art. Now it takes pedestrians on a journey that feels far more uplifting than its mere three stories.
The residential building that commissioned the installation, Gables Seaport, worked in partnership with Artists for Humanity, the well-known organization that provides under-resourced teens with paid employment in the arts. After months of ideating, the nonprofit tapped 16-year-old Halima M. from South Boston to create the final design. The work was executed last week by applying a vinyl adhesive, split into strips and attached to each stair riser.
“Halima’s design was chosen because of the journey aspect,” said AFH director Kelsey Arbona in a phone interview last week. “Looking at the design, it felt like you were starting in one environment and ending in another — like you’re going toward your goal and ending up somewhere completely new.”
As visitors climb the stairs, the image of a bridge comes into view, surrounded by bright flowers and a light-blue backdrop. What used to be a nondescript part of many Bostonians’ commute is now a place where they can stop, pose, or pop a squat.
“We wanted people to be able to have a really fun interactive experience,” Arbona said. “And for people to enjoy the metaphorical and physical journey.”
