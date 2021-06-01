Art takes Seaport stairway to another level

The residential building that commissioned the installation, Gables Seaport, worked in partnership with Artists for Humanity, the well-known organization that provides under-resourced teens with paid employment in the arts. After months of ideating, the nonprofit tapped 16-year-old Halima M. from South Boston to create the final design. The work was executed last week by applying a vinyl adhesive, split into strips and attached to each stair riser.

The new public stairway connecting Congress Street to World Trade Center Avenue has been transformed with art. Now it takes pedestrians on a journey that feels far more uplifting than its mere three stories.

Joe Wallace used a heat gun to install the artwork last week. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

“Halima’s design was chosen because of the journey aspect,” said AFH director Kelsey Arbona in a phone interview last week. “Looking at the design, it felt like you were starting in one environment and ending in another — like you’re going toward your goal and ending up somewhere completely new.”

As visitors climb the stairs, the image of a bridge comes into view, surrounded by bright flowers and a light-blue backdrop. What used to be a nondescript part of many Bostonians’ commute is now a place where they can stop, pose, or pop a squat.

“We wanted people to be able to have a really fun interactive experience,” Arbona said. “And for people to enjoy the metaphorical and physical journey.”

Raymond Phu worked on the bottom steps during installation last week. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Natachi Onwuamaegbu can be reached at natachi.onwuamaegbu@globe.com.