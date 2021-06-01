‘Mare of Easttown’ isn’t Kate Winslet’s only TV triumph

Kate Winslet has gotten a lot of praise for “Mare of Easttown,” which, because my brain is twisted, I keep calling “Mare of Winningham.”

To some, Winslet is primarily known for “Titanic,” or the pretty world of “Sense and Sensibility,” and her turn as the scrappy and depressed Mare has been a surprise. The Winslet they expected was a glamorous young actress in big-budget movies headed for more glamorous roles in other big-budget movies. Instead, she has spent the past 25 years working in an impressive variety of roles, many of which have fallen outside of the mainstream.

I’m thinking about WInslet’s career in the wake of her “Mare” triumph, and there are two other Winslet TV moments that I want to point out. The first is in Ricky Gervais’s “Extras,” a show in which actors play comic versions of themselves (as in “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and Netflix’s wonderful “Call My Agent”). In her episode, Winslet is in a nun’s uniform on a movie set, and she tries to help two extras, played by Gervais and Ashley Jensen, come up with some filthy fodder for phone sex. At another point, she tells them, with crude cynicism, “If you do a film about the Holocaust, you’re guaranteed an Oscar” (which, later on, came true for Winslet). She is hysterical.