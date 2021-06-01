Bluebikes ride with rainbow colors for Pride Month

The new “Blue Cross Proud” bicycles will be spread across parking stations in Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Newton, Revere, Somerville, and Watertown. Bluebikes was introduced in 2011, offering comfortable cruisers that can be rented for short jaunts around Greater Boston. Blue Cross has been the title sponsor since 2018.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is pedaling a colorful new initiative for Pride Month. The company is lending a fleet of 100 rainbow-themed two-wheelers to the Bluebikes bike-sharing program it sponsors.

For each ride taken in June, Blue Cross will donate $1 to another organization it supports: Fenway Health, the nonprofit clinic and research/advocacy center founded in 1971 to serve members of the LGBTQ+ community and people living with HIV/AIDS.

Pride Month looks a lot different this year, with Boston’s Pride Parade and Festival shelved for a second consecutive June. The rainbow-themed Bluebikes represent but one creative way to keep momentum going for the commemorative occasion. According to a statement from Stephanie Browne, a Blue Cross vice president and its chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer: “We’re proud to use our Bluebikes sponsorship to raise awareness of LGBTQ+ equality and to continue our support of Fenway Health.”

