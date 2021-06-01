Freshly ground spices at the touch of a button

The FinaMill Grinder. Handout

Have you bought yourself a kitchen toy recently? You know, a small appliance or gadget that is helpful, convenient, and also a little bit fun. Something you didn’t know you needed. Well, you might want to consider a FinaMill, a rather ingenious handheld, battery-operated spice grinder. The mill, easy to grip with one hand, has a wide bottom that attaches onto sturdy plastic pods. These are small containers you fill with whole spices, such as peppercorns, allspice, cardamom seeds, and fennel seeds, or small chunks of salt, dried herbs, and dried flakes of garlic and onion. The pods click into place at the bottom of the mill. At the touch of the top button, it grinds whatever is in the pod. There’s even a small light at the bottom so you can see what you’re sprinkling. If you buy a handful of pods, you can store spices and dried herbs in them so the pod is always ready to use. (The FinaMill costs $35 and comes with two pods and free shipping; extra pods cost $6 to $9 depending on the kind you need.) You can concoct your own seasoning blends, such as a savory mix of rosemary, thyme, oregano, and dried garlic, or perhaps something a tad less-expected, such as cacao nibs, cardamom seeds, fennel, and allspice, perfect for sprinkling on your morning coffee or bowl of late-night ice cream. What you can’t use in the pods are fresh (or wet) herbs, which would clog the small grinding element, and larger items like coffee beans and nutmeg. A tiny knob at the bottom of each pod allows you to adjust the coarseness of the grind. Helpful videos (accessed via QR codes) provide good instructions you can watch on your phone. As to the fun, you click down on the pod you want to use, grind, click to remove the pod. Click on another pod. And so on. Available at www.finamill.com