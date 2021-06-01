Grillo’s Pickle de Gallo will spice up your summer meals

Grillo's Pickle de Gallo. Handout

A fresh salsa with a crunchy jolt from pickles is a recent offering from Grillo’s Pickles. The Boston company first started making pickles from a family recipe and peddling the dills from a cart at the Park Street T stop. That was a decade ago. Four years later, owner Travis Grillo sold his millionth jar. Now, to the lineup of pickle spears, halfs and half-sours, chips, and a shape intended for a sandwich, Grillo introduced Pickle de Gallo, or pickle-based salsa, a blend of chopped cucumbers, bell peppers, onions, and garlic, immersed in Grillo’s stellar brine. The condiment comes in three varieties: mild and kicked up with jalapeno and habanero to medium and hot. Each bite has a pickle snap and makes a delicious new topping for a grilled burger or a frank ($6 for 14 ounces). Available at Stop & Shop locations.