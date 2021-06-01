Recipe: Hollow out a French baguette and fill it with tuna Nicoise for sumptuous picnic sandwiches

Serves 4

Ideal for a picnic supper on the patio or beach, these sumptuous Tuna Nicoise Sandwiches begin with a hollowed out French baguette filled with some traditional Provencal salad ingredients. Toss green beans, cherry tomatoes, and olives in a vinaigrette dressing and spread them over half the loaf. Top with sliced hard-cooked eggs, and replace the other half of the bread to make one long loaf. Wrap it snugly in foil and refrigerate for a couple of hours or overnight. If you're setting out early for an excursion, cut the baguette into four lengths, wrap the pieces individually in foil, and keep them on ice packs in your cooler for up to four hours. It's a picnic to look forward to.

2 tablespoons sherry vinegar or white wine vinegar Salt and pepper, to taste ½ teaspoon Dijon mustard ¼ cup olive oil 3 eggs ¼ pound green beans, trimmed ½ pint cherry tomatoes, halved 1 can or jar (5 or 6 ounces) tuna packed in olive oil ¼ cup pitted black olives 1 long (18-inch) French baguette Olive oil (for sprinkling)

1. In a bowl, whisk the vinegar with a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Whisk in the mustard. Whisk in the oil gradually until the dressing emulsifies. Taste for seasoning and add more salt or vinegar, if you like.

2. Bring a saucepan of salted water to a boil. Add the eggs and adjust the heat to a simmer. Cook for 9 minutes. Have on hand a bowl of cold water. Lift the eggs from the boiling water and transfer to the bowl. Set the bowl under the cold tap to keep the water cold. Crack the eggs and peel off a strip. Leave them in the cold water until cool. Peel the eggs, pat them dry with paper towels, and slice the eggs thickly.

3. Refill the saucepan with water and bring to a boil. Add the beans and return the water to a boil. Cook for 4 minutes, or until the beans are still bright green and just tender. Drain into a colander and run under the cold tap until the beans are cool. Drain and pat dry with paper towels. Transfer the beans to a large bowl.

4. Add the dressing to the beans with the tomatoes, tuna (with the oil from the can or jar), olives, and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Fold the mixture gently.

5. Holding a bread knife parallel to the counter, split the baguette lengthwise into 2 halves. With your fingers, pull out some of the soft crumb inside the top and bottom of the bread to make space for the filling. (Save the bread to make breadcrumbs for another dish.) Sprinkle olive oil over the bread halves.

6. Set the top half (the rounded half) cut side up on the counter. Mound the filling into the top. Pour any excess dressing in the bowl over the salad mixture. Set the eggs on top. Set the bottom bread on top to reshape the baguette. Flip the two halves over together so they're right side up. Wrap tightly in foil and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or for up to 1 day.

7. Remove the foil and cut the baguette into four even pieces.

Sally Pasley Vargas