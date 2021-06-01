Recipe: Salade Russe, popular on many menus outside Russia, is hardly known here

Serves 4

Salade Russe, on menus all over Europe, the Balkans, and Latin America, but hardly known here, is usually a tossed salad. In this presentation, instead of mixing the ingredients, they're arranged on individual plates with the dressing spooned on top. Not all of the vegetables are cooked and some are lightly pickled. Steam small golden potatoes, slice them, and toss them with vinegar and salt. Grate carrots and sprinkle them with a little more vinegar. Slice small cukes and layer them with salt to cure them very slightly. Add them to half-sour pickles (or dill pickles, if you can't find half-sours) with mayonnaise dressing. The salad has all the elements of the classic with a different twist.

6 small Persian or pickling cucumbers, very thinly sliced Salt, to taste 12 small Yukon Gold or Yellow Finn potatoes (about the size of golf balls) 3 tablespoons cider vinegar or white wine vinegar 2 large carrots, grated 2 thick slices (1/4 pound each) baked ham, such as Black Forest, cut into thick matchsticks 2 half-sour pickles or dill pickles, quartered lengthwise ¼ cup mayonnaise 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard Juice of 1/2 lemon, or more to taste 1 teaspoon warm water, or more if needed

1. In a bowl, layer the cucumbers with a pinch of salt on each layer. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour (or as long as overnight).

2. Fit a steamer insert into a saucepan and add water to come up to the level of the steamer. Bring the water to a boil. Add the potatoes, cover the pan, and cook for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender when pierced with a skewer.

3. Lift the potatoes from the steamer and transfer to a large plate. When they are cool enough to handle (preferably still hot), cut each potato into thick slices. Sprinkle them with 2 tablespoons of the vinegar and a pinch of salt. Leave to cool.

4. In a bowl, toss the carrots with the remaining 1 tablespoon vinegar and a pinch of salt.

5. On 4 plates, arrange the potatoes, cucumbers (leave behind the liquid in the bowl), carrots, ham, and pickles.

6. In a small bowl, stir the mayonnaise, mustard, lemon juice, and 1 teaspoon water. The mayonnaise should be a thick, pouring consistency. Add enough additional water, 1 teaspoon at a time, until it's the consistency you prefer. Drizzle the dressing over the salad.

Sheryl Julian