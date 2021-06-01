Recipe: Savor the tastes of late spring with these strawberry-rhubarb breakfast pies

Makes 16

Similar to homemade toaster pastries, these breakfast pies are stuffed with fresh strawberries and rhubarb. They won't bake off as neat and tidy as the ones from a package. The rectangles may even develop a few fissures during baking, but the trade-off is that instead of a thin layer of jam, they are literally bursting with late spring fruits. Start with a simple food-processor pie dough. Divide it in half and shape two flat rectangles before chilling them. This will help you roll them into uniform rectangles later. While the dough chills, simmer the filling so the juices don't run when you spoon the fruit onto the pastry. Don't walk away from the pot because the sugar burns easily. Then, spread the jammy mixture onto a tray and pop it into the freezer for a blast chill. Roll out the dough, cut each piece into 16 rectangles, spoon the filling into the centers, and top each with another rectangle (if the top piece doesn't fit, give it a quick roll in each direction so it's large enough to cover the filling). Seal with egg wash and crimp the edges with a fork. Chill the pastries, bake them, and when they're cool, zig-zag an easy glaze on top.

PASTRY

3 cups flour Pinch of salt ½ teaspoon baking powder ¼ cup granulated sugar 1 cup (2 sticks) cold unsalted butter, cut up 2 teaspoons distilled white vinegar or cider vinegar mixed with 1/3 cup ice water Extra flour (for sprinkling)

1. In a food processor, combine the flour, salt, baking powder, and granulated sugar. Pulse to blend them. Add the butter and pulse until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs and holds together when a little is squeezed in your fingers.

2. Add the vinegar and ice water. Pulse a few times until the mixture forms large clumps; it shouldn't come together to form a ball. Turn out onto a lightly floured counter. Knead lightly just until the dough comes together. Divide the dough in half and shape each piece into a flat rectangle. Wrap each in foil and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

FILLING

1 cup diced rhubarb (about 1 large stalk) 2½ cups strawberries, hulled and halved, quartered if large (slightly less than 1 pint) 1½ tablespoons cornstarch ½ cup granulated sugar Pinch of salt 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 1 egg, lightly beaten

1. Line 2 rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper. Have on hand a 10-inch baking dish.

2. In a heavy-bottom saucepan, combine the rhubarb, strawberries, cornstarch, granulated sugar, salt, and vanilla. Stir well. Cook over medium heat, stirring often, for 10 to 12 minutes, or until the fruit softens and the juices thickens. Spread the fruit in the baking dish and freeze until chilled.

3. On a lightly floured counter, roll 1 piece of dough into a rectangle about 12-by-14-inches. Make 3 cuts in each direction to form 16 rectangles that are about 3-by-3 1/2-inches. With a knife, trim off the jagged edges, removing as little as possible. Roll out the other piece of dough and cut and trim 16 more rectangles.

4. Spoon 1 to 2 tablespoons of the filling onto the center of 16 rectangles, leaving a border all the way around the filling. Brush the edges of each rectangle lightly with beaten egg. Place one of the empty rectangles on top of a filled rectangle, pressing the edges with your fingers to seal them. With the tines of a fork, crimp the edges all the way around. Transfer it to a baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining rectangles.

5. Refrigerate the baking sheets for 20 minutes. Set the oven at 400 degrees.

6. Brush the tops of the rectangles with the remaining beaten egg. Poke the top of each one twice with a fork to make small vent holes. Bake them for 20 minutes, rotating the sheets from back to front halfway through baking, or until the rectangles are golden brown. Cool on the baking sheets.

GLAZE

2 cups confectioners' sugar 3 tablespoons water, or more if needed

1. In a bowl, whisk the confectioners' sugar and water until thoroughly combined.

2. With a small spoon, drizzle the glaze over the pastries. Leave until the glaze sets.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick