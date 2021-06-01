Recipe: Stir-fried ginger shrimp with baby bok choy is a super-quick, healthy dinner

Serves 4

Curls of plump shrimp seasoned with ginger, a whisper of toasted sesame oil, and a little sake or white wine are stir-fried with stalks of steamed baby bok choy (or use asparagus or zucchini) in this super-quick dish. As with all stir-fries, have every ingredient near the stovetop so you can get them into the pan quickly. You may need to steam the bok choy in batches. Serve with rice, couscous, or quinoa for an easy, filling, and healthy dinner.

3 tablespoons sake or white wine 1 piece (1 inch) fresh ginger, grated or finely chopped ½ teaspoon toasted sesame oil 1½ pounds raw medium shrimp, peeled and deveined 1½ pounds baby bok choy 4 scallions, ends trimmed, stalks thinly sliced on the diagonal 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped 4 tablespoons canola oil ½ cup chicken stock Juice of 1/2 lemon 2 tablespoons soy sauce 1 teaspoon sugar 1 teaspoon salt 1½ teaspoons cornstarch mixed with 1 tablespoon water

1. In a bowl, mix together the sake or white wine, ginger, and sesame oil.

2. Add the shrimp to the sake or wine mixture and toss well; set aside for 10 minutes.

3. Halve the bok choy lengthwise, then cut each half in half again; if they are large, cut each half into 3 pieces. Transfer to a bowl of cold water and wash thoroughly. Lift the pieces from the bowl to leave any sand behind.

4. Steam the bok choy in batches if necessary. Set a steamer rack inside a saucepan and fill with enough water to come up to the rack. Bring to a boil. Steam the bok choy for 3 minutes, or until it is tender but still bright green and a little crisp. Transfer to a colander and rinse with cold water until it is no longer hot.

5. In a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil. Transfer the shrimp to the skillet and stir-fry for 3 minutes, or until the shrimp are opaque and cooked through. Transfer to the bowl with the marinade.

6. Add the remaining 2 tablespoon of oil to the pan and heat until it is shimmering. Add all but 1 tablespoon of the scallions with the garlic. Stir-fry for 2 minutes. Add the chicken stock, lemon juice, soy sauce, sugar, salt, and cornstarch mixture. Cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute, or until the mixture thickens.

7. Return the shrimp to the pan with any juices in the bowl. Add the bok choy and cook, stirring gently, for 2 minutes, or until the sauce is bubbling and the shrimp and greens are heated through and coated with sauce. Sprinkle with the reserved scallions.

Nina Simonds