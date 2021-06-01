10 years ago, tornadoes tore through Western and Central Mass. These numbers show just how devastating they were

Here’s a look at some of the numbers from that day.

The June 1, 2011 storms produced tornadoes that were the deadliest to hit Western Massachusetts since records have been kept. They knocked down thousands of trees, ripped roofs off of homes, damaged buildings, turned cars upside down, and changed the lives of residents who had lived in their homes for years.

Ten years ago, tornadoes tore through Western and Central Massachusetts communities, killing multiple people and destroying hundreds of homes and businesses along their paths.

Fatalities and injuries

Three people died as a result of the storm, including one woman who died shielding her teenage daughter from debris. Two of the victims were in West Springfield and one in Brimfield. About 200 people were injured.

The tornadoes

Six confirmed tornadoes took place that day, according to a 2012 analysis from officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The strongest tornado that day, according to the analysis, caused three deaths and 200 injuries. It was a half-mile wide and moved along a 39-mile path from Westfield to Charlton, including Springfield, and caused significant damage in Monson, where the tornado moved directly through the center of town, according to NOAA. It began at 4:17 p.m. and ended at 5:27 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado was classified as a “severe tornado” on the Fujita scale, which measures tornado intensity, with estimated wind speeds of 136 to 165 miles per hour, according to the analysis.

Homes and businesses destroyed, displacing hundreds

About 1,400 houses and at least 78 businesses were either damaged or destroyed, according to NOAA.

Damage was reported in 19 communities, and 50,000 people were without power hours after the tornadoes, according to Boston Globe reports at the time.

Then-Governor Deval Patrick ordered up to 1,000 National Guard troops to help with rescue efforts.

Thousands of insurance claims were filed by residents as a result of the tornadoes. About 9,500 insurance claims were completed, totaling $175 million worth of damage.

“This included 5,000 personal insurance claims totalling $135 million, 3,500 automobile claims totalling $20 million, and 1,000 commercial property claims totalling $20 million,” according to the NOAA report, which cited the Massachusetts Division of Insurance.

Stories from survivors of the tornadoes

Many who survived recounted terrifying scenes from that day and spoke of fearing for their lives as they endured the storms. Those who lost loved ones were left grieving once the winds subsided.

Angelica Guerrero, 39, died while huddling over her 15-year-old daughter in the family’s bathtub as the storm destroyed their West Springfield home. The daughter, Ibone Guerrero, survived, and recounted the tornado in an interview with MassLive in 2016, the five-year anniversary of the storm.

Ibone had three surgeries to remove the shrapnel from her knees, she told MassLive at the time. Ibone and her sister, Fabiola, who was 18 at the time of the tornado, remembered their mother as a “loving and kind” person who always put them first. They try to keep busy on June 1, they said.

In Monson, Maria Markopoulos, 24, an owner of Maria’s Pizzeria & Seafood, said that she did not realize the magnitude of the danger the storms posed until a young boy eating at the restaurant started screaming.

“He just starts screaming at the top of his lungs, and we took them back and said, ‘Everyone get in the basement,’” Markopoulos told the Globe in the aftermath of the tornado. “I saw movement. Circular movement, like I’ve never seen before.”

After about 10 seconds, light bulbs began bursting, window screens were blown in, and the shop’s electric sign was knocked over,” Markopoulos said.

“I thought it was going to take the whole building right up above us.”

In Brimfield, Lester Twarowski, owner of the Village Green Family Campground, looked out the window of his home and watched a cloud filled with debris approach.

Twarowski told the Globe after the tornado that multiple people from the street, including a man and his infant child, took refuge in his house. Twarowski took them to the basement, along with his mother and daughter.

“We got them all inside, and we all cried,” he said. “We all hugged.”

In Springfield, 44-year-old Jim Graham spoke to a Globe reporter after the tornado swept through the city from the steps of what had been his renovated home. He and his wife had expected to spend the rest of their lives there, he said.

The roof had been ripped off the kitchen of the home, and his garage was reduced to splinters. Uprooted trees littered the street.

“It doesn’t even look like a house; it looks like a war zone,” Graham said. “I don’t know whether to cry, scream, or jump up and down.”

