Baker had wide leeway with federal COVID funds. Now, lawmakers want a say in how $5.3b is spent

The bill itself is largely mechanical in nature; the version the Massachusetts House passed Tuesday would make the funds in a federal coronavirus relief trust fund “subject to appropriation.” But its thrust would mark a reversal from the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic, when Governor Charlie Baker’s administration had wide leeway in quickly divvying up the $2.7 billion the state had received directly in coronavirus relief funds.

The Legislature is expected to pass legislation by next week that would move nearly $5.29 billion in federal stimulus cash into a newly created account, where lawmakers would have power in choosing how it’s spent, potentially for years to come.

However Massachusetts spends the nearly $5.3 billion in federal American Rescue Plan funds it has, one thing is clear: State lawmakers want a say.

Advertisement

“A public legislative process will allow all communities, especially those impacted the most by COVID-19, to help determine where investments are most needed,” House Speaker Ronald Mariano and Senate President Karen E. Spilka said in a joint statement Tuesday, adding that the Senate is expected to pass the bill next week.

“These investments may potentially be spread out over a number of years to ensure our continued economic vitality,” the legislative leaders said.

The move immediately created tension with Baker, whose aides argue that the funding is discretionary and included no requirements from federal officials that it needs legislative appropriation before it can be spent.

Massachusetts officially received its $5.3 billion in federal stimulus money on May 19; since then, it has sat in an account under Baker’s budget office, according to the comptroller’s office.

“The administration is ready to work with municipal, nonprofit, private sector, and legislative partners to invest these funds quickly,” said Sarah Finlaw, a Baker spokeswoman, adding that the governor “believes these funds are designed to be put to work without delay.”

Advertisement

Mariano and Spilka said in their statement that the state is “poised to invest” the new tranche of money. But in reality, the full $5.3 billion isn’t likely to be spent immediately.

The federal Treasury Department last month offered broad guidelines for how states could spend the money, including giving them until 2024 to decide. Legislative leaders said they intend to appropriate the money separately from the annual state budget, which lawmakers will soon begin negotiating ahead of the start of the fiscal year on July 1.

Baker and legislative leaders have yet to outline specific proposals for using the money, or when. More than a dozen other states have released some type of plan, according to the National Association of State Budget Officers, which tracks state-level spending.

There’s no shortage of interest in where the money should go. Business groups, for example, are lobbying to use a chunk of it to offset a looming unemployment fee increase. Some budget-watchers have floated the idea of offering hazard pay to health workers. Daniel J. Hunt, chairman of the House’s Committee on Federal Stimulus and Census Oversight, said his group alone has had 50-plus meetings over the last month with interested parties.

Baker has already pledged to supplement direct funding for four hard-hit municipalities that were slated to receive far less than their peers, in part because of antiquated funding formulas the federal government used in the American Rescue Plan. Chelsea, Everett, Methuen, and Randolph would get a combined $100 million more under Baker’s commitment in March, presumably from the state’s own allotment.

Advertisement

But that funding decision wouldn’t rest with Baker alone should the Legislature’s bill become law.

“This will be a very deliberate process with the Baker administration and the Senate,” Hunt, a Dorchester Democrat, said of deciding how to spend the $5.3 billion. “We need to make sure we’re all working together to make sure these funds are allocated in a way that moves the economy forward for everyone.”

That the Legislature wants a similar hand in directing the federal funds is a good thing, budget-watchers said Tuesday. By requiring the funds to be “subject to appropriation,” it would put the money through a procedure similar to the state budget’s, in which proposals must move through both chambers, Baker has veto power over line items, but the Legislature could overrule him.

Publicly subjecting spending decisions to that type of process — particularly for an unprecedented lump sum of federal funds — helps offer “much-needed clarity,” said Eileen P. McAnneny, president of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation.

“The Legislature wants to play an active role,” she said. “That much has been made clear.”

Other states have already begun sketching out their plans for the money.

Governor Ned Lamont released his 42-page proposal in late April for how Connecticut’s estimated $2.6 billion share should be spent, including dedicating hundreds of millions for COVID testing, capital projects, and expanding broadband. (The governor and Legislature there intend to negotiate a final plan for the money.)

Advertisement

Vermont Governor Phil Scott released his proposal the same month, and North Carolina’s Roy Cooper unveiled his recommendations in May. Florida’s Ron DeSantis recommended to lawmakers in March various ways the federal funds could be used as part of the state’s budget, including setting aside $208 million in direct payments to first responders.

With Massachusetts enjoying better-than-expected tax revenues, Baker and lawmakers opted to build the upcoming budget without an infusion of the federal funds.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.