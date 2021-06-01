Boston police commissioner says he spoke repeatedly with Marty Walsh about past troubles, claims former mayor knew of restraining order

White’s claim directly contradicted statements issued by Walsh , who is now US labor secretary and has maintained for months that he was unaware of the allegations when he appointed White commissioner. The sworn statement was released as an hour-long video of White being interviewed by his attorney, the latest part of an effort to dissuade Acting Mayor Kim Janey from ousting White at an administrative hearing scheduled Wednesday.

Embattled Police Commissioner Dennis White said in a sworn statement released Tuesday that he personally told former mayor Martin J. Walsh that he had been the subject of a restraining order when he was accused in the late 1990s of threatening to shoot his former wife.

Walsh placed White on leave in early February after the Globe inquired about the handling of domestic violence allegations against White in the late 1990s. The then mayor said in a statement issued February 3 that, “these disturbing issues were not known to me or my staff, but should have been.”

In the video released Tuesday, White described lengthy conversations with the mayor in which both men shared candid details about their past struggles. Over his seven years working with Walsh, White said he told the mayor “about my divorce and the things that I went through.”

“I mentioned that I had a restraining order put on me with false allegations I tried to shoot somebody,” White said in the video. “He was very sympathetic to what was going on with me as I was about his past and how we had overcome some hurdles in our lives to move on.”

The Department of Labor, Walsh’s current office, did not immediately respond for comment Tuesday afternoon. Walsh’s longtime advisor Michael Goldman spoke on behalf of the former mayor and vigorously denied White’s claim.

“At no time was there ever a conversation when Marty Walsh was told by him of any problem he might have had,” Goldman said, noting that White did provide specifics about when the discussion took place. “Marty has no memory [of it]. I don’t know what [White] is talking about.”

The video was the latest piece of publicized evidence fueling the city’s police commissioner saga. The material has pitted top police brass against each other and a sitting US Cabinet Secretary, with well-known public officials arguing about who knew what when. The new information includes a sworn statements from the retired chief who oversaw Internal affairs, Frank Mancini; records showing that White’s internal affairs files were accessed in 2014; and support testimony from one of White’s daughters and another family member.

The effort, orchestrated released by White’s attorney, Nicholas Carter, is designed to counteract a 19-page report released earlier this month that painted White as a serial abuser enabled by a department that overlooked or covered up his behavior. White has vigorously maintained his innocence and his attorney has sharply criticized the use of unidentified sources in a city report that damaged his client’s reputation.

In the newly released video, White also said that Walsh called him May 4 after Janey first moved to remove him as commissioner. The two men spoke for 10 minutes, White said, and Walsh recounted that he had spoken to Janey the night before and told her, “you can’t do this to this man.”

“He kept stating that he didn’t believe that Acting Mayor Janey had the authority to terminate me,” White said. “He said, ‘But Dennis, you know, again I apologize and this is going to cost the city a lot of money if she does that to you.’”

On Tuesday morning, Janey was asked about White during an appearance on Boston Public Radio. She said city authorities will hear Wednesday what White has to say and take into account “the video presentations he has.”

“My team is looking at these videos as we speak,” she said of the interviews put forth publicly by White’s legal team. “We will certainly consider all information. I’m not sure why this information wasn’t captured in the investigation, where folks had an ample opportunity to make their case there.”

She also spoke of the need to move the Boston Police Department forward, saying that the force’s leadership must not reinforce the “blue wall of silence” and that would not deter other victims of assault or abuse from coming forward.

“We do need to cut through this culture of fear, the culture of the blue wall of silence within the department in order to move forward,” said Janey.

White’s lawyer also released a 10-minute video Tuesday of retired police superintendent Frank Mancini, who recalled under oath that he accessed White’s internal affairs files in 2014 and summarized the material for then Acting Commissioner William Evans. The statement from Mancini rebuts Evans, who said last week that White’s “troubling domestic violence past was never made known to me, as such, I could not have informed the Mayor.”

Reached Tuesday, Evans stood by his assertion that he did not know about the past allegations against White when he was brought onto the command staff.

”No one ever told me about his past,” Evans said during a phone interview, adding, “If other people were briefed, it never made it to me,” and therefore never made it to Walsh.

In the video, Mancini said that as the department’s chief of professional standards he vetted all candidates for command staff, which included a slew of promotions shortly after Walsh took office. His job, Mancini said, was to provide police leaders “a condensed version of that information that could help them make a decision” about whether someone was fit for command staff.

In his video statement, Mancini said he did not pull physical internal affairs files but accessed data on a case management system used in police departments across the country. The program housed digital versions of investigative reports, evidence, and other electronic records.

White’s attorney shared records that show White’s internal affairs files had been accessed twice in the weeks before the Walsh administration promoted the future commissioner to the command staff.

Andrew Ryan can be reached at andrew.ryan@globe.com Follow him on Twitter @globeandrewryan. Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.