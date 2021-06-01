Cabot kicks off ‘Community Conversations’ on June 10

The Cabot theater in Beverly is launching a new series of periodic public talks addressing contemporary issues for the benefit of area residents.

“Community Conversations” will feature speakers discussing varied topics. The in-person events are all free and open to the public. The series kicks off June 10 at 4 p.m. with a presentation on the topic, “How You Can Be An Ally for Social Change.”

Author Di Ciruolo and Abu Toppin, Beverly’s diversity, equity, and inclusion director, will discuss Ciruolo’s upcoming book, “Ally Up: The Definitive Guide to Building More Inclusive, Innovative, and Productive Teams.”