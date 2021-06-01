Veteran brought Confederate flag to Natick Memorial Day event, town officials say

“I want to make it clear the actions of this one veteran [do] not reflect the opinions of the office of Veterans Services, nor the veterans of the Natick Veterans Council,” Carew said.

Paul Carew, Natick’s director of veterans services, in a statement identified the man who brought the flag as a veteran. No officials contacted by the Globe named the man.

Officials in Natick were “horrified” when a military veteran brought a Confederate flag to a Memorial Day event in town Monday, refused to leave, and at one point insisted it was his right to carry it, said elected leaders and the town’s veterans services boss.

State Senator Rebecca L. Rausch said via e-mail Tuesday that the man “was confronted and asked to leave, but he adamantly refused to do so.” Rausch and Select Board chair Karen Adelman-Foster confirmed details of the incident in a joint statement posted Monday to Twitter.

“We are shocked, dismayed, and horrified that an audience member at this morning’s Memorial Day observance moved to the front of the crowd and displayed a confederate flag,” the elected officials said. “In doing so, this individual desecrated the Grand Army Civil War Memorial in Natick Center, the memories of all people who have fallen in defense of equality and freedom, and each and every person now fighting for meaningful anti-racism, diversity, and inclusion in our communities.”





Reached by phone Tuesday, Rausch, a Needham Democrat whose district includes Natick, said the flag in question wasn’t the commonly known Confederate battle flag with blue stripes and stars crossed over an all-red background.

Rather, she said, it was an alternate version that depicted that battle flag in the upper left-hand corner. The rest of the flag was a combination of white and red, she said.

“The Confederate flag is a symbol of pure hate,” Rausch said. “It is shocking to see in any context.”

She also noted that a Natick Town Meeting member has been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol and said Natick, like communities everywhere, is reckoning with racism.

“Natick, like many communities all across the Commonwealth and all across the nation, is grappling with systemic racism, and Natick is not alone in this long overdue, deeply necessary work,” Rausch said.

Adelman-Foster said the Select Board will address the matter at its Wednesday evening meeting.

The Natick monument commemorates the service of the 55th Massachusetts Infantry — a group made up of Black soldiers like its more famous counterpart, the 54th Regiment — during the Civil War, according to the Massachusetts Civil War Monuments Project.

It was dedicated in 1868 and designed by Boston architect Shepard S. Woodcock, the project’s website says.

Natick Police Chief James Hicks said via e-mail Tuesday that his department is not investigating the matter because his department has not received an “official report.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.