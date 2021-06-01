Donations sought for new visitor center at Alden House

The custodians of the historic Alden House in Duxbury have launched a $2.3 million fund-raising campaign to turn the barn into a new visitor education center focused on virtual programming.

The house was home to John and Priscilla Alden, Pilgrims who arrived on the Mayflower and married after a courtship immortalized in a Longfellow poem. It is the only Pilgrim property from that era that has remained in the same family since the original land grant of 1628 and one of three original Pilgrim family sites that are open to the public, according to Alden House Executive Director Desiree Mobed.

“Alden House still stands as one of the few tangible and authentic links to the Pilgrim story and continues to inspire visitors with its proud legacy,” Mobed said. “We are excited to expand our offerings to continue to bring this incredible story to the world.”