Donations sought for new visitor center at Alden House

The custodians of the historic Alden House in Duxbury have launched a $2.3 million fund-raising campaign to turn the barn into a new visitor education center focused on virtual programming.
The house was home to John and Priscilla Alden, Pilgrims who arrived on the Mayflower and married after a courtship immortalized in a Longfellow poem. It is the only Pilgrim property from that era that has remained in the same family since the original land grant of 1628 and one of three original Pilgrim family sites that are open to the public, according to Alden House Executive Director Desiree Mobed.
“Alden House still stands as one of the few tangible and authentic links to the Pilgrim story and continues to inspire visitors with its proud legacy,” Mobed said. “We are excited to expand our offerings to continue to bring this incredible story to the world.”
The plan calls for a 2,400-square-foot addition to the existing barn, which currently is used for administrative and event space. The addition would provide two new floors, with lecture/gathering space for up to 75 people, a new kitchen, offices and storage, an exhibit gallery, gift shop, and elevator. The building would include technology needed for virtual and interactive programming, according to a news release about the project.
Contributions also would go toward establishing a historic preservation fund for future site improvements, increasing the endowment for financial stability, and to retire the mortgage on an abutting property added to the site in 2015, the release said.
The Alden House Historic Site is a National Historic Landmark owned and run by the Alden Kindred of America. The group began in 1901 with a gathering of Alden descendants and has grown to include anyone interested in preserving and bringing to life the history of the site.
