Dorchester man charged in slaying of man in Fields Corner; allegedly shot victim twice in head

Nickoyan N. Wallace, 46, was ordered held without bail by Judge Thomas S. Kaplanes after not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf to multiple charges, including murder and being a felon in possession of a handgun. According to court records, Wallace was convicted of armed robbery in Rhode Island federal court and released from federal prison in 2015.

A Dorchester man who was accused of shooting and killing one of his brothers in 2000 appeared in Dorchester Municipal Court on Tuesday where he is now charged with murdering a man by shooting him twice in the head during a daylight attack in Fields Corner last week, authorities said.

Jonathan Shapiro, a veteran criminal defense attorney assigned to represent Wallace, said in a telephone interview he told Kaplanes that reports filed by Boston police mentioned Wallace, but did not detail what evidence, if any, connects him to last Friday’s shooting of 37-year-old Ivanildo Barros of Dorchester.

Police said Barros was shot in the 500 block of Park Street around noon on Friday.

“They claim there is a set of circumstances, the result of which is that the detectives made the determination that he was the person [who killed Barros] but they did not set forth the evidence in the police report to substantiate that conclusion,” Shapiro said. “There was insufficient evidence to identify Mr. Wallace as the shooter.”

Kaplanes, however, ordered Wallace held without bail citing Wallace’ criminal history and information from Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office that seven shots were fired, with four striking Barros, and that the shooter fired two rounds into Barros’ head, records show.

According to court records and Shapiro, Wallace was charged with shooting and killing his brother, Tasfa Wallace, in the victim’s Levant Street apartment on March 26, 2000. Another brother, Timi, also shot Tasfa, prosecutors alleged.

The surviving Wallace brothers evaded capture in 2000 and committed an armed robbery in Rhode Island on Sept. 25, 2000. Nickoyan Wallace was arrested shortly after the robbery and ultimately was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison. (Timi Wallace was captured in 2004 and sentenced to 25 years; he was also convicted of second-degree murder for Tasfa’s death, records show.)

But then-Suffolk District Attorney Daniel F. Conley’s office did not move to prosecute the Wallace brothers for murder until 2009 and the Supreme Judicial Court said that nine-year gap violated Nickoyan’s right to a speedy trial and ended the murder case against him, records show.

Nickoyan Wallace is a native of Jamaica and was ordered deported because of the Rhode Island conviction around 2016, federal records show. It was not immediately clear Tuesday what his current immigration status is.

Rollins office is expected to release more details of the allegations against Wallace later Tuesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.