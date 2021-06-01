Easton holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Town Meeting

Easton officials took advantage of Town Meeting to get more local residents vaccinated against COVID-19, holding a clinic before Town Meeting convened last month.
About 60 individuals received the vaccine during the “Vote and Vax” clinic on the evening of May 17, according to Town Administrator Connor Read.
“We felt it was a good public service to offer our residents and give folks another reason to participate in their local government,” Read said in an e-mail.
Read said that prior to the pandemic, Easton had offered flu vaccines to voters at town elections. The COVID-19 vaccine clinic was coordinated by Read’s office, the town Department of Health and Community Services, and the Easton Fire Department, he said.
Easton has held numerous COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout the pandemic, and will offer another one on June 7, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Frothingham Hall, 15 Barrows St. The clinic will be conducted in partnership with Rite Aid, and will give the Pfizer vaccine by preregistration to those 12 and older. The town will conduct a follow-up clinic on June 28 for the necessary second dose. More information is available at easton.ma.us/covid-19.
