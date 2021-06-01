Easton holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Town Meeting

Easton officials took advantage of Town Meeting to get more local residents vaccinated against COVID-19, holding a clinic before Town Meeting convened last month.

About 60 individuals received the vaccine during the “Vote and Vax” clinic on the evening of May 17, according to Town Administrator Connor Read.

“We felt it was a good public service to offer our residents and give folks another reason to participate in their local government,” Read said in an e-mail.