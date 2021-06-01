Essex police and fire move into new public safety building

The Essex Police and Fire departments now have a new home. After nearly 18 months of construction, the town in May completed a $12.65 million project to construct a new public safety building at 11 John Wise Ave.

On May 20, the two departments officially completed transferring operations from their old joint facility at 24 Martin St. to the new one. “After a lot of heavy lifting, we are so excited to start officially operating out of our new facility,” Police Chief Paul Francis said in a statement.