Essex police and fire move into new public safety building

The Essex Police and Fire departments now have a new home. After nearly 18 months of construction, the town in May completed a $12.65 million project to construct a new public safety building at 11 John Wise Ave.
On May 20, the two departments officially completed transferring operations from their old joint facility at 24 Martin St. to the new one. “After a lot of heavy lifting, we are so excited to start officially operating out of our new facility,” Police Chief Paul Francis said in a statement.
Officials said that while the new station lobby is open for business, residents are encouraged whenever possible to call or e-mail the station with their inquiries as a continuing COVID-19 safety precaution. Due to the pandemic, a grand opening ceremony for the new building has yet to be scheduled but will be announced at a later date.
