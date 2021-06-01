Foundation for MetroWest has awarded $5 million to boost COVID-19 services

Foundation for MetroWest recently surpassed $5 million in emergency grants supporting organizations on the front lines of serving people in need during the pandemic.

The Natick-based organization, which supports initiatives by nonprofits and municipalities in MetroWest, began the emergency grant program in spring 2020 to help groups in the region meet the rising demand for food, housing, and other services due to COVID-19.

In announcing the $5 million milestone, the foundation said it had awarded 588 separate rapid response grants since the start of the program, which continues to operate. The grants were funded by private donations to the foundation, monies raised through community funds established in Lexington and Wellesley, and funds created by private individuals.