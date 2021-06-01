Hanson, Whitman first responders warn residents of wandering black bear — they call it ‘Boo Boo’

First responders in Whitman and Hanson on Tuesday urged residents in the towns to take measures to protect themselves after a black bear was seen wandering in the area over the past few weeks, officials said.

The bear, which officials believe is between 2 and 3 years old, is being referred to as “Boo Boo” and has been seen roaming in Bristol County and Plymouth County since mid-May, Hanson Police Chief Michael Miksch, Whitman Police Chief Timothy Hanlon, and Whitman Fire Chief Timothy Grenno said in a joint statement.

The most recent sightings of the bear have been in Hanson, including several in the town’s Birchbark area near the border with Rockland and Hanover since late last week, the statement said. ‘Boo Boo’ was last spotted yesterday afternoon, a Hanson police spokesman said.