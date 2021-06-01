Kyrie Irving episode is another black eye for Boston

The city’s latest high-profile embarrassment in the area of race and sports came Sunday night, when a fan at TD Garden decided it would be a great idea to chuck a Dasani water bottle at the head of Kyrie Irving, the former-Celtic-turned-Boston-villain.

This didn’t come as a total surprise. Irving left town despised, and for days there had been predictions of a rough homecoming. Indeed, Irving himself had called on Boston fans to avoid racist behavior on his return.

Nearly all of them did, settling instead for chanting routine obscenities every time he touched the ball Sunday night. Irving didn’t seem bothered in the least: He dropped 39 points on his former team, before stepping on the Celtics logo at center court at the conclusion of the game. That, at least to some minds, was the likely catalyst for what came next.

The usual caveats: Kyrie Irving is disliked in these parts for many reasons, some of them valid. (I’ve never been able to get past his belief that the earth is flat.) It is also true that Boston fans generally resent players who bolt for greener pastures, especially after claiming, as Irving did, that they wanted to stay.

But honestly, the whole episode is just an embarrassment for the city. There’s nothing about changing teams that remotely justifies assaulting the man. (The fan who was arrested for throwing the bottle, Cole Buckley, 21, of Braintree, faces a lifetime ban from TD Garden.)

As Irving more or less predicted, his homecoming has now added to the litany of bad treatment of Black players in Boston. Four years after Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones was the subject of racist slurs at Fenway Park, Irving gets a bottle thrown at him. You can’t tell me this would have happened to a white player.

Or point to an instance when it has.

You might say it’s unfair that the actions of one person could taint the perception of an entire fan base, and there is some truth to that. But Boston suffers from its history.

“There are some things that are so ingrained in cultural memory that it becomes very difficult to change that imagery, even when you become relatively progressive,” Harry Edwards, a sociologist who has long studied the intersection of race and sports at the University of California Berkeley, told me in 2017.

It suffers, too, from the sense that such a self-proclaimed bastion of progressive thought should do better.

So as we learned in 2017, and again this week, when something happens in Boston, it resonates nationwide.

In the wake of the Adam Jones incident, the city’s sports franchises came together for a project called “Take The Lead,” promoting civility in the stands at all their arenas. Maybe it’s time to figure out how to push that initiative again — it seemed to help.

This issue is bigger than one basketball player. If this city is ever going to live down — and move past — its terrible and longstanding reputation for racism, it has to show that it doesn’t deserve it. But once again, the case that it belongs to the past has been contradicted by the present — even as the city celebrates the ascension of its first Black (acting) mayor.

Kyrie Irving wasn’t the first player to change his mind about spending his career in Boston. And he won’t be the last.

I can think of an aging yet still elite quarterback who tired of his team’s unwillingness to commit to him long-term. This player eventually engineered his free agency and moved to Florida. Won a Super Bowl. Another Super Bowl.

I guess you could argue that Tom Brady “deserted” Boston. But no one will be firing any missiles at his head when he visits Foxborough in October, and we all know it.

That treatment is reserved for Black players. And it’s an enduring disgrace.

Adrian Walker is a Globe columnist.