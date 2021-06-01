LGBTQ activists upstage mayoral forum by Boston Pride

“We are holding this forum at the same time as Boston Pride’s forum for the same reason we’re holding the Trans Resistance March on the same day as Boston Pride — to boycott Boston Pride until they transition leadership,” the invitation to the candidates said.

City councilors Andrea Campbell, Annissa Essaibi George, and Michelle Wu dropped out of Boston Pride’s planned Monday debate after being invited to a simultaneous one hastily arranged by activists who are critical of the organization.

Frustrated LGBTQ activists who have been unsuccessfully pushing Boston Pride to diversify its board upended a planned mayoral debate by persuading three leading contenders to abandon the forum for their own.

Last year, with the Boston Pride parade and festival called off for COVID, activists staged an alternative event at Franklin Park — a vigil and march for transgender victims of violence. A second annual vigil is planned for June 12.

The dueling debates are the latest power play by LGBTQ activists — led by Mass NOW, Trans Resistance, the Transgender Emergency Fund, and the Massachusetts Transgender Political Coalition — to upstage Boston Pride, the group that organizes the city’s largest annual parade. Boston Pride infuriated activists last summer by not more forcefully backing the Black Lives Matter movement and by resisting longstanding requests for more diverse leadership and transgender representation.

Boston Pride’s leadership board has no Black members.

“Our cosponsors have been boycotting Boston Pride for a year now, since 80 percent of the volunteers resigned,” said Sasha Goodfriend, director of Mass Now. “Our demands have not changed. We want the mayor, we want the mayoral candidates, and we want community organizations to take a stand, to hold Boston Pride accountable to being representative of the community.”

In response, Campbell, Essaibi George, and Wu issued statements Tuesday withdrawing from the Boston Pride forum and committing to the activists’ alternative event.

“After several conversations with BIPOC LGBTQ+ residents & organizers, I have decided not to participate in the Boston Pride candidate forum,” Campbell said in a Tweet. Acknowledging the Tuesday start of Pride Month, Campbell said she would instead participate in events that “value and empower” Black, Indigenous, and people of color queer and transgender activists.









Essaibi George noted that the pride movement is “rooted in celebrating diversity and inclusion — founded by the Black and brown trans community.” Transgender women of color were some of the most visible leaders resisting police oppression at New York’s Stonewall Inn 50 years ago, kicking off annual pride marches.

Wu also said she would join the alternative LGBTQ forum, though she added: “I continue to be in dialogue with Boston Pride seeking to institute the community-driven changes that are necessary for representation and accountability in this transformative moment.”

Boston Pride soon announced it would delay its forum one week out of “respect” for the activists.

The president of Boston Pride said in a statement that the group has been working on an organizational transformation and expects to add new leadership to the board in the coming months.

“We have been working since last year to take responsibility and change the systemic and structural racism affecting our organization,” said Linda J. DeMarco. “We have embarked on an inclusive and deliberative transformation process that is relying on members of the community who are not affiliated with Boston Pride to help us change.”

“We know that there are battles to be fought in support of the marginalized groups in our community who continue to be affected by blatant discrimination and violence,” she added. “This is why we are also fighting to transform Boston Pride to be an organization that is in alignment with all of the members of our LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC communities.”

Stephanie Ebbert can be reached at Stephanie.Ebbert@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @StephanieEbbert.