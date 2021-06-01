New Bedford city councilor faces OUI charge for alleged hit-and-run crash

A New Bedford city councilor is facing potential charges, including operating under the influence, after he allegedly struck two other vehicles in a hit-and-run crash last month , Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III said Tuesday.
A State Police detective assigned to the DA’s office has concluded an independent investigation into Councilor Hugh Dunn’s involvement in the May 1 crash, according to a statement from Quinn.
The office filed an application for a criminal complaint Tuesday afternoon to the Clerk Magistrate in New Bedford District Court. Dunn is accused of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, leaving the scene of property damage, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, the statement said.
Dunn could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday evening.
Police responded at 1:23 a.m. to a possible hit-and-run crash on South Water Street. Officers found Dunn in his Hyundai Genesis “some distance from a damaged Chevy pickup truck and Toyota RAV4,” the statement said.
A special prosecutor will handle the prosecution of this case due to “the circumstances of the original investigation.” Former state prosecutor, Daniel Bennett, has been appointed as the special prosecutor, Quinn’s office said.
The next step is for a hearing to be scheduled, where the clerk magistrate will determine whether to issue the complaint and charge Dunn, Gregg Miliote, a spokesperson for Quinn’s office, said.
