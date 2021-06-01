New Bedford city councilor faces OUI charge for alleged hit-and-run crash

A New Bedford city councilor is facing potential charges, including operating under the influence, after he allegedly struck two other vehicles in a hit-and-run crash last month , Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III said Tuesday.

A State Police detective assigned to the DA’s office has concluded an independent investigation into Councilor Hugh Dunn’s involvement in the May 1 crash, according to a statement from Quinn.

The office filed an application for a criminal complaint Tuesday afternoon to the Clerk Magistrate in New Bedford District Court. Dunn is accused of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, leaving the scene of property damage, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, the statement said.