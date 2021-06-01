Newton’s Resource Recovery Center reopens for business

No appointments are necessary at the facility, which is located at 115 Rumford Ave., near the Waltham line.

Summer hours for most operations at the center are Tuesday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the mayor said in a statement.

Newton’s Resource Recovery Center reopened most regular operations this month for residents to drop off recyclable items, according to Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.

“The site is open to all Newton residents to drop off overflow curbside recyclables and items that can only be recycled by drop-off,” Fuller said.

No wood furniture or overflow trash is accepted at the site, according to the statement. The facility will reopen several other services later this month.

Advertisement

The center’s Swap Shop will reopen Friday, June 11, and operate Fridays and Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through Oct. 30. The shop allows people to leave a household item they no longer need, or pick up something left by someone else, Fuller said.

The Book Shed, which allows people to drop off or pick up a gently used book, will reopen Tuesday, June 8. The site will run Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., as well as Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In July, officials also anticipate reopening the facility’s Latex Paint Exchange, the statement said.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.