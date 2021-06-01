One dead after car crashes into tractor-trailer in Andover

A man driving a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette was killed in a crash with a tractor-trailer Monday night on Route 495 in Andover, according to Massachusetts State Police.
A preliminary investigation indicates that the collision occurred when the man, who was driving south, lost control of his car, struck another vehicle, and then went under the trailer portion of a tractor-trailer that was also heading south, State Police said.
State Police responded to the crash around 11:20 p.m. The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other drivers were injured, according to State Police. The crash remains under investigation.
