Outdoor exhibits, gardens, and caterpillars

“This exhibit is the perfect opportunity for children, families, and the young at heart to be inspired by nature and art” Tower Hill acting CEO Jane Ellis said. “These creative pieces will transport visitors to a world full of imagination and adventure.”

HIDEAWAYS Tower Hill Botanic Garden in Boylston has opened a new outdoor exhibit. “Wild Hideaways: Designed for Adventure” features large nature-inspired pieces for visitors to explore. Each Hideaway will provide guests the opportunity to walk inside and out to enjoy the art alongside the plants and wildlife surrounding it. The exhibit will run through Sept. 30 at the garden, 11 French Drive. Tickets are $16 for adults 18 to 65, $11 for seniors, $6 for children 6 and up, and $7 for dogs. Tickets must be purchased in advance at towerhillbg.org .

GREEN THUMBS The center island and community garden at the Boys & Girls Club of Marshfield is blooming this spring thanks to a collaboration with Seaside Gardeners of Marshfield and the Keystone Club. The garden teaches children in grades K through 12 about plant care by having them tend the garden under the Seaside Gardeners’ supervision. The Boys & Girls club is seeking grants and other funding to expand the garden and the group’s programing with it.

“The children have been very enthusiastic about planting the seeds, watering them, and watching them grow,” said Linda Hughes from Seaside Gardeners. “Many children express how much fun they are having and can’t wait to harvest their crops.”

“We are very excited about our partnership with the Seaside Gardeners and expanding on enrichment and STEM activities through our outdoor classroom gardens,” said Jim Bunnell, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Marshfield.

CATERPILLARS RETURN A live caterpillar exhibit is returning this month to The Discovery Museum in Acton. Sam Jaffe’s The Caterpillar Lab will be open from June 8 through 20. This summer will mark the exhibit’s eighth stint at the museum, located at 177 Main St. Jaffe is a New Hampshire-based naturalist, photographer, and educator who founded The Caterpillar Lab in 2013. The exhibit uses live caterpillars from throughout New England to teach children to appreciate the natural value of their local green spaces.

The caterpillar exhibit is included in the museum’s admission price, but all visitors must register in advance at discoveryacton.org. Admission is $15.50 for adults and children, $14.50 for seniors 60 and over, and free for children under 1, members, and teachers. Due to COVID-19 protocols, all visitors ages 2 and older must wear a mask while visiting the museum.

